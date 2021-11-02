Mila Kunis Says Ashton Kutcher Downplayed His Two Hospitalizations

By Michileen Martin | 1 min ago

There are some legendary stories about the physical toll suffered by actors for their roles. According to Mila Kunis, her husband and former That ’70s Show costar Ashton Kutcher went through a lot more than he’s previously admitted to play the late business magnate Steve Jobs. According to Kunis, Kutcher went on an extreme diet to play Jobs and wound up in the hospital for his pains.

The new info comes courtesy of a recent episode of First We Feast’s Hot Ones, in which celebrities are interviewed while trying to endure spicy foods. Kutcher had talked about his experience suffering pancreatitis while preparing for the 2013 biopic Jobs in an earlier episode. Asked to weigh in, Mila Kunis called her husband “dumb” a number of times, and claimed he had downplayed what had happened. She said that contrary to what her husband had said earlier, he had actually wound up in the hospital twice because of his Jobs diet. Rather than just the raw fruit and vegetable diet he had claimed to adhere to, Kunis said at one point Kutcher “only ate grapes.” You can watch the video below.

To hear from Mila Kunis that Kutcher was somehow downplaying what happened is particularly shocking considering how bad the actor made it sound during his own 2019 Hot Ones episode. Kutcher said that while researching Steve Jobs’ dietary habits, he learned the magnate had drank a lot of carrot juice. Kutcher followed suit, drinking carrot juice “non-stop, like, all day long.” Two weeks before principal photography on Jobs was scheduled to begin, Kutcher went to the hospital complaining of severe back pain. He said the doctors needed to administer the maximum allowable dose of the pain medication Dilaudid because the actor’s pancreas was “crazy out of whack.”

According to Self, while it isn’t clear how restrictive eating can lead to pancreatitis, there are reasons to think they’re related. For example, the site notes that some research shows pancreatitis can be fairly common among people who suffer from restrictive eating disorders like anorexia and bulimia. So it seems like Mila Kunis isn’t going overboard when she assumes it was her husband’s insane Jobs diet that was behind his trips to the emergency room.

Unfortunately, for all the physical torment Kutcher went through for the role — and likely the emotional torment Mila Kunis went through — Jobs did not fare well critically. In spite of an impressive cast that includes J.K. Simmons, Lukas Haas, Dermot Mulroney, Matthew Modine, and Josh Gad, Jobs enjoys an embarrassing 28% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, Steve Jobs which premiered two years later with Michael Fassbender in the same role attracted much more acclaim, while making less money.

It’s at least a little fitting that this story should come out now, just as the memory of another questionable health practice from the Kunis/Kutcher home is starting to fade from our collective memory. Kutcher and Mila Kunis endured some extreme public scrutiny after revealing they don’t bathe all that much and that they don’t force their children to bathe very often. The pair felt enough pressure that Kutcher posted a video on his Instagram to prove that they bathe their children.