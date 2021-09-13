Megan Fox Wears See-Through Gown At VMAs, See The Photos

By Doug Norrie | 10 seconds ago

Megan Fox was a showstopper at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, showing up in a dress that left very little to the imagination. In what has been a major comeback year for the actress, the awards show red carpet left more than a few folks doing double takes around the dress which was, well, revealing. For a show that had a number of different celebrities and high-profile moments, this was one of the highlights.

If she was looking to be one of the attention grabbers at the MTV Video Music Awards then it was mission accomplished for Megan Fox. The event went down in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and featured a whole host of celebrities and performers. But none turned more heads than Megan Fox. Check it out:

Megan Fox was attending the MTVs VMAs alongside boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly who won an award and also ended up performing with Travis Barker. Fox took the stage alongside Khloe Kardashian to introduce the performance which came near the end of the evening. Apparently, there had been some miscommunication about when this was supposed to take place with the original intention that their song would come earlier in the show.

Regardless, the show went off and Megan Fox clearly had a lot of eyes on her. That was likely the intention after all with an outfit choice like this one that barely qualifies as a dress under the normal and standard definition of the garment. No matter, it was still an attention-grabbing choice for the actress who had a solid summer on the big screen and has some other huge projects in the works.

Megan Fox ended up starring in two feature films over the summer. The first was Till Death which saw her command the screen in a thriller, bottle movie about a woman escaping a pair of attackers set up in a scheme by her deceased husband. It actually performed well with critics, hitting 88% on Rotten Tomatoes with many praising her performance. She followed that up with Midnight in the Sawgrass which also featured the aforementioned Machine Gun Kelly. This movie, about the hunt for a serial killer in Texas, didn’t perform as well with critics and was nearly universally panned despite a strong cast that included Emile Hirsch, Bruce Willis, and Lukas Haas.

And upcoming projects for Megan Fox are exciting as well. She is going to star in Big Gold Brick with an ensemble cast that includes Oscar Isaac and Andy Garcia among others. That one is already completed and is waiting for a release date. And it just came out that she has signed on to join The Expendables 4 which will bring Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and others back into the action mix for the massive franchise. Other movies coming up for Megan Fox also include Aurora and Night Teeth. She is as busy as it gets right now.

So it is a good time to be Megan Fox and she was clearly wanting to flaunt it on Sunday.