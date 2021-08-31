Megan Fox Shows Off Some Serious Skin In New Photo

By Doug Norrie | 48 seconds ago

Megan Fox has seen a career resurgence this year, especially over the summer, that had her starring in two new feature-length films. And she just got some great casting news this week as well with the word that she is joining a major franchise in its fourth installment. On Tuesday she took some time out to post on Instagram a new photo that garnered significant attention from her followers. It has already racked up more than 2.6 million likes with the number still growing.

The picture of Megan Fox is of her walking down the street which would seem innocent enought. But this was definitely meant to grab the attention of everyone on her feed and presumably everyone who is sharing the sidewalk with the actress. It’s clear what Fox is going for here with the caption “This is how I got to Erewhon now. Let’s talk about it.” Erewhon is a reference to the health food store located in Los Angeles. And if this is, in fact, true that she has a shopping outfit like this then more than a few heads would turn there as well. Check out what Megan Fox posted on Instagram:

Among the celebrities that weighed in on the Megan Fox posting were boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly who said, “what aisle are you going to be in” and Whitney Cummings who said a simple, “Iconique!”. Again, the comments didn’t stop there with plenty of folks ringing in on what amounts to a very different shopping outfit than almost anyone in the world would wear.

This was a solid summer for Megan Fox who saw two feature-length films hit the big screen. The first was the thriller Till Death that acted as something of a bottle-escape movie. Fox is trying to solve the mysterious death of her husband while also escaping men who’ve come to kidnap her in her home. It performed very well with critics, hitting 88% on Rotten Tomatoes with reviews incredibly complimentary of her performance. Considering she carries nearly all of the action this was a movie she held down nearly on her own.

Then there was the ensemble thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass that follows the investigation into a serial killer operating in Texas. Along with Megan Fox, the cast had Emile Hirsch, Bruce Willis, Lukas Haas and the aforementioned Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker). Unfortunately, the critical reception here was nearly the opposite of Till Death with the Rotten Tomato score hitting a lowly 9% when it was all said and done.

Next up for Megan Fox will have her teaming up with Oscar Isaac and Andy Garcia in Big Gold Brick which is due out next year. And then there was the big news earlier this week that Fox had joined the cast for The Expendables 4. The franchise will return some of the original cast members like Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham for another romp through the not-retired crowd of action mercenaries. It remains to be seen what Megan Fox will wear in that one.