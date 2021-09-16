Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Body In Post-Workout Video

By Michileen Martin | 15 seconds ago

She may be 52 years old, but she doesn’t look it. In a new video on her Instagram, Jennifer Lopez goes through her post-workout makeup regimen, and she doesn’t wear a whole lot while doing it.

Still sweaty from her workout, Jennifer Lopez delivers a six-and-a-half minute video, educating her fans on the arsenal of JLO Beauty products she uses after exercising, all while showing off her body.

This isn’t the first time in recent days Jennifer Lopez has defied age expectations by flaunting what she’s got. She made a surprise appearance at MTV’s VMAs over the weekend in one of the raciest outfits of the evening. Lopez first attended the VMAs back in 1998 when she presented the Best R&B Video Award alongside Mark Wahlberg to Wylcef Jean for Gone Till November. She’s taken home trophies of her own four times, including in 2018 when she was honored with the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award.

Two months before the VMAs, Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday with a photo shoot while clad in a bikini. The images not only showed just how steamy J.Lo can still get, but one photo in particular — showing J.Lo and Ben Affleck locking lips — confirmed that Lopez and and her on-again/off-again boyfriend were back to the on-again position.

According to Us Weekly, things might be a bit more permanent for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck this time around. The magazine said things got rekindled between the celebrities after Lopez called off her engagement to Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez in April. The pair shared the red carpet together for the first time in 18 years for the premiere earlier this month of Affleck’s new historical drama The Last Duel. Insiders tell Us Weekly they’re discussing marriage. If it happens, it will be Affleck’s second marriage since he divorced Jennifer Garner in 2018, while Affleck would be Lopez’s fourth husband.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Jennifer Lopez on the big screen. Her last appearance in a major motion picture was in the 2019 crime dramedy hit Hustlers. Lopez starred alongside Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians), Keke Palmer (Pimp), Lili Reinhart (Riverdale), Lizzo, and Cardi B as strippers scamming the wealthy stockbrokers who come to see them undress. Hustlers was a commercial and critical hit, raking in a worldwide gross of $157 million against a $20 million budget and earning an impressive 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jennifer Lopez won’t be absent from movies for very long. Next year, Lopez will star as pop star Kat Valdez in the rom-com Marry Me, based on Bobby Crosby’s webcomic of the same name. When Valdez finds out her boyfriend Bastian (Maluma) is cheating on her, she does the unthinkable and decides to marry a fan (Owen Wilson) who’s holding up a sign that says “marry me” at one of her concerts. Also appearing in the film are comedian Sarah Silverman, John Bradley (Samwell Tarly from Game of Thrones), and Chloe Coleman (My Spy).