Gina Carano Under Fire For Her Response To Joe Biden’s Speech

By Apeksha Bagchi | 8 seconds ago

Gina Carano has popped up again. As the United States is now struggling against the Delta variant of the coronavirus pandemic, President Joe Biden has introduced some stringent measures in place to ensure that the 80 million Americans who still refuse to be vaccinated get the jab. But obviously, there are many people still thinking that there is some big propaganda behind the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine and one such individual is actress Gina Carano who recently targeted Biden’s speech in her Twitter post.

Gina Carano has already attracted plenty of ire for her anti-mask posts back in November 2020 when she posted Internet memes to mock the prime pandemic precaution. After she was fired from The Mandalorian for her increasingly controversial tweets, the former MMA fighter temporarily avoided making any posts that would attract antagonistic remarks. But recently, Gina Carano posted a South Park meme claiming that being vaccinated against COVID-19 means losing your freedom. And now, the former Star Wars actress has seemingly targeted Joe Biden’s recent vaccine mandate by posting that “the freedoms you surrender today are the freedoms your grandchildren will never know existed.”

In response to the continued hesitancy to get vaccinated in America amidst the concerning rise in cases of coronavirus, President Joe Biden recently made an announcement that the un-vaccinated 80 million portion of the population will now be obligated to get the vaccination. Gina Carano was referring to Biden’s new plan, in which all businesses with 100 or more employees need to either get them tested once a week for COVID-19 regularly or vaccinated.

And gina Gina Carano was likely also miffed that under this order, government employees, employees of contractors who do business with the federal government, the educators in federal Head Start programs, school teachers and staff, health care workers, etc will have to be vaccinated without the option of being tested regularly. Any business that doesn’t adhere to the rules might have to pay thousands of dollars as fines per violation. While the strict step may or may not be the best solution, according to Gina Carano this is a direct violation of all Americans’ “freedom.”

After Gina Carano uploaded the post on Twitter, while a few supported her views, many criticized her for her opinion and commented that getting vaccinated means having a world “where Covid-19 was only something in history books.”

oh no.. your freedom to spread covid.. oh no.. what a loss.. — RemyJer on Twitch / YouTube (@ItsRemyJer) September 9, 2021

Freedom is not the absence of responsibility or accountability either. — Jeffrey Hallett (@JeffreyHallett) September 9, 2021

I’d just like my grandchildren to live in a world where Covid-19 was only something in history books. And the lesson they learn is that everyone worked together to eradicate it by sacrificing just a little of themselves for the benefit of everyone. — Don’t touch my stuff. (@Uncle_Spooky) September 10, 2021

The small inconvenience I give today will insure there's a place for my grandchildren. — Does anybody read this (@JTHEBIGP) September 9, 2021

If you don’t get vaccinated, you won’t *have* grandchildren. You’ll be dead. — More Justice Faster, Please – Brad Patrick (@bradpatrick) September 11, 2021

As mentioned above, this is not the first time Gina Carano has stirred up a social media uproar with her less than favorable points of view. Her anti-mask tweets in 2020 were accompanied by unfounded claims of voter fraud during the 2020 U.S. presidential elections. Gina Carano next angered the Twitterati when she added the words “beep/bop/boop” when asked to put gender pronouns in her profile and was accused of transphobia for her dismissive reaction to the criticizing comments from people.

The #FireGinaCarano hashtag, which was already in full swing by then, received further fuel when Gina Carano took to Instagram in February 2021 to compared “hating someone for their political views” to the oppression Jews suffered for years during the Holocaust. Soon after the post, Lucasfilm publicly announced her removal from The Mandalorian and any future Star Wars series. Though her future as Cara Dune is seemingly doomed, Gina Carano is busy with the new film project with Ben Shiparo’s conservative media company The Daily Wire.