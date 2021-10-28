Gina Carano Shares Controversial Take On Major FDA Decision

By Doug Norrie | 1 day ago

Gina Carano has become one of the lightning rods in the entertainment industry when it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic. The outspoken star hasn’t held back when it comes to sharing her opinion about the world of vaccines, mandates, mask-wearing, and other topics that have become central to the public discussion over the last couple of years. Heck, it even cost her a gig in a major production. But that hasn’t stopped her from continuing to speak out around what she believes when it comes to these topics. And Carano was at it again this week when she weighed in on a recent FDA announcement.

Gina Carano took to Twitter to give a couple of words about a recent FDA emergency use authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine for children 5-11. Carano shared her opinion on what this meant for children, what it said about their parents, and even attached a video from Dr. Eric Rubin, from Harvard, an FDA adviser. Check out what Carano had to say about the situation.

At this point, it’s pretty clear where Gina Carano stands on this subject. She is against vaccine mandates and has been weighing in on the sides of personal freedoms for some time now. This quote is drumming up some controversy for some of its implications, though it is coming in response to something Rubin said during a portion of his FDA panel. While discussing the efficacy and safety of the Covid-19 vaccine for children he said, “It’s really going to be a question of what the prevailing conditions are but we’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it.”

Carano then implies that parents who have their kids get it now are only doing so because they “submitted” in the first place. It continues down a contentious path for Gina Carano, though among her central fanbase, this is likely a celebrated line.

Again, at this point, it’s not all that surprising to hear Gina Carano weigh in on this side of the vaccine debate, specifically around mandates. She’s been beating this drum for some time now. The outspoken actress had a similar line of thinking last winter when she compared the plight of Jews prior to the Holocaust with the treatment of modern-day Republicans. After being embattled along social media lines for months, this comment cost her a role as Cara Dune in The Mandalorian. It didn’t take long for Carano to land another gig though. Nearly the same day she signed a production contract with a conservative outlet The Daily Wire. This will have her star and produce a number of different flicks and one, Terror on the Prairie, is currently filming.

Gina Carano isn’t likely to back down off this line of posting anytime soon. Recently, she tempted some Twitter-banning fate, posting more about vaccines and whether they should be mandated or not. If she’s running up close to what the platform would consider “misinformation” then she might not be long for social media. But Gina Carano, to her credit at least in some’s eyes, doesn’t seem to care.