Dean Cain Trending After Bashing DC’s Bisexual Superman

By Doug Norrie | 5 seconds ago

Dean Cain is making some social media waves on Tuesday following some comments he made about the latest news from DC about their plans for Superman to be bisexual. To put it frankly, Dean Cain wasn’t a fan of how DC framed it and said as much in an interview with Fox & Friends (via The Hollywood Reporter). In what was surely a spot to combine Cain’s “stature” as a former Superman actor, combined with his outwardly conservative viewpoints, the news channel got exactly what it wanted and the internet reacted accordingly.

Dean Cain went on the show to take aim at the decision by DC Comics to make their next version of Superman a bisexual character. Cain didn’t have a problem with that choice on its face, but rather that is was being celebrated as a “brave” move when he didn’t think that was the case. In fact, he thought very much the opposite saying this is more par for the course these days. Dean Cain had a lengthy take on the subject with the Fox & Friends folks giving him basically an open mic. Here’s part of what Dean Cain had to say on the new Superman:

They said it’s a bold new direction, I say they’re bandwagoning. Robin just came out as bi-, who’s really shocked about that one? The new Captain America is gay. My daughter in Supergirl, where I played the father, was gay. So I don’t think it’s bold or brave or some crazy new direction. If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave. Brave would be having him fighting for the rights of gay people in Iran where they’ll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay…They’re talking about having him fight climate change and the deportation of refugees, and he’s dating a hacktivist — whatever a hactivist is. Why don’t they have him fight the injustices that created the refugees whose deportation he’s protesting? That would be brave, I’d read that…

Dean Cain went on with this line of thinking for a bit, slamming DC for basically calling themselves heroes for doing something that’s been going on in the comic book genre for some time now. It’s an odd argument in that he is basically saying that what DC did was good (?) but that they didn’t do it properly by writing the correct story? I’m not exactly sure. Either way, his comments quickly ramped up the internet folks who took the opportunity to slam Dean Cain for ringing in on the subject and also for basically just being Dean Cain.

At this very moment, so many young adults are googling "Dean Cain" to find out what that is. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 12, 2021

If Dean Cain is mad about Superman being bisexual we should probably make a gay Hercules and a trans Chachi just so we can upset Kevin Sorbo and Scott Baio too. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 12, 2021

Dean Cain was actually thrilled about this news, because it meant he'd get work being Professionally Angry this week.



Kevin Sorbo is praying someone makes a Gay Hercules movie so he can keep his house out of foreclosure. https://t.co/M9W8ORGz8N — Have You Seen The Ghost Of Sean (@StorySlug) October 12, 2021

Let's be clear.

Dean Cain doesn't read comic books. If he weren't guaranteed a fee, he'd never set foot in a comic book convention. So asking his opinion, because he was the categorically worst Superman actor in creation for three seasons 30 years, is a useless exercise. https://t.co/AwtrdpQRl0 — Jamal Igle, Baltimore Comic-Con Booth 3206 (@JAMALIGLE) October 12, 2021

Besides Kevin Sorbo somehow getting caught in the Twitter wash here, the social media platform had a quick pile-on about Dean Cain, specifically that they thought his take on the situation was more than a little disingenuous. That feeling stemmed from the near-universal belief among his detractors that he was only making these comments for the requisite spotlight, which ironically, the same folks were then giving him. And the circle of social media life moves on.

Dean Cain went on Fox as an “authority” on the subject I suppose because he played Clark Kent/ Superman on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. The show lasted for four seasons on ABC and was unceremoniously canceled mid-story arc about the characters. Since then Cain has played plenty of other characters and he mentions playing the adoptive father of Kara Danvers on Supergirl.

Whether this social media “uproar” ends up lasting around Dean Cain remains to be seen. These Twitter dustups tend to burn out hard and bright. Folks get all into a tizzy about something and then everyone just forgets about it and moves on. That’s likely the case with this as well. Dean Cain is currently working on a bunch of faith-based productions like Forgiving God, Moses Prayer for Easter, Paul’s Promise, and Little Angels. All of which I am sure are bold and brave choices.