Danny Masterson Mugshot Released During Prison Transfer

By Jeffrey Rapaport |

Danny Masterson, the actor famed for his role in That ’70s Show, was recently transferred to a state prison. Soon after, authorities released his mugshot to the public. Unsurprisingly, Masterson’s image reflects the change he has undergone since his conviction for rape and subsequent imprisonment.

Unkept hair and a messy beard characterize the actor’s appearance. It contrasts starkly with his previous image and television persona. While smiles are not necessarily the standard in mugshot photos, Masterson offers none.

The visage, in any case, reflects the gravity of his present circumstances.