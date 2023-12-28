Danny Masterson Mugshot Released During Prison Transfer
Danny Masterson, the actor famed for his role in That ’70s Show, was recently transferred to a state prison. Soon after, authorities released his mugshot to the public. Unsurprisingly, Masterson’s image reflects the change he has undergone since his conviction for rape and subsequent imprisonment.
Unkept hair and a messy beard characterize the actor’s appearance. It contrasts starkly with his previous image and television persona. While smiles are not necessarily the standard in mugshot photos, Masterson offers none.
The visage, in any case, reflects the gravity of his present circumstances.
Danny Masterson Transferred To Prison With Other High-Profile Inmates
Danny Masterson’s transfer finds him in North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. Located approximately 143 miles north of Los Angeles, this facility is known for housing other high-profile individuals, such as rapper Tory Lanez. A Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter, Lanez was convicted in 2023 for shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the feet after a 2020 party in the Hollywood Hulls.
Masterson’s move to the CA prison follows his sentencing in September of 2023. During sentencing, he received a hefty sentence of 30 years to life, all stemming from his conviction of two counts of forcible rape. Danny Masterson was held at the L.A. County Men’s Central Jail before his transfer.
Like many celebrities in the prison system, while awaiting sentencing, Masterson was segregated from the general jail population. A common approach for high-profile inmates, felons similarly isolated at the Central Jail include hip-hop record label mogul Suge Knight and football player O.J. Simpson.
His Wife Files For Divorce
To put it mildly, Masterson’s personal life underwent enormous change due to his arrest, trial, and conviction. Following his sentencing, the actor’s wife, actress Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce. The couple ultimately came to an agreement granting Phillips full custody of their 9-year-old daughter.
The Sexual Assault Charges
Danny Masterson was initially charged in 2020, while his alleged victims claimed his assaults occurred between 2001 and 2003. Fans of That 70’s Show will remember that these years coincide exactly with his tenure on the show. In March 2017, three women came forward accusing Masterson of sexual assault. This commenced an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department; a fourth victim spoke out in December 2017. At the time, Masterson’s agent denied the allegations.
Netflix Drops Danny Masterson And More Accusations
For their part, Netflix responded to the growing controversy by removing Danny Masterson from its comedy series The Ranch. Eventually, a fifth woman would make similar accusations against Masterson, intensifying the scrutiny the actor faced. Not long after, the actor’s agency, United Talent Agency dropped him from their roster. Complicating matters, musician Cedric Bixler Zavala—of rock bands The Mars Volta and At the Drive-In—revealed that Masterson had sexually assaulted his wife, Chrissie Carnell. Bixler Zavala furthermore communicated that the incident inspired one of At the Drive-In’s songs, “Incurably Innocent.”
Still Maintains His Innocence
Masterson has continually maintained his innocence despite the conviction. He has furthermore asserted that all the incidents were consensual. Regardless, as recent developments, particularly his transfer to a state prison, evidence, Danny Masterson faces a reality very different from that preceding his imprisonment.