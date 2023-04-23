See Carmen Electra In A Series Of Scorching Bikini Throwbacks

Carmen Electra looks great in throwback swimsuit pictures from the 1990s.

By Robert Scucci |

With summer just around the corner, we’re seeing an influx of bikini photos on social media. In the case of Carmen Electra, the influx of bikini photos on her Instagram page are some amazing throwbacks from her career in the 90s. And these photos of the Baywatch alum are just as scorching as the hot summer sun if we must say so ourselves.

Considering that the actress, model, singer, and sex symbol just celebrated her 51st birthday, it looks like Carmen Electra is celebrating herself and her career by sharing some truly iconic bikini photos from her rise to stardom. It’s crazy to think that the 90s have that “classic cool’ vibe when viewing photos that are almost 30 years old, but here we are! The slideshow, consisting of six bikini photos, shows Carmen Electra rocking a variety of colorful two-piece bikinis while looking fiercely at the camera.

Born Tara Leigh Patrick, Carmen Electra’s career started in the early 90s when she met Prince, who produced her debut (and only) album. The record was released in 1993, and it was during her time signed to the Paisley Park record label that she came up with her stage name, Carmen Electra. Though the Carmen Electra album was not a commercial success, it was only a few years later, in 1996 that her modeling and acting career truly took off.

It was in May 1996, when Carmen Electra was featured in Playboy magazine, a publication in which she would make multiple subsequent appearances over the years. But it was not until 1997 that Electra had her acting breakthrough with her role as Lani McKenzie in the American drama series, Baywatch. Though her acting debut was in the 1997 comedy-horror film, American Vampire, it was her year-long tenure on Baywatch that established her as a sex symbol.

And once Carmen Electra’s acting career took off, there seemed to be no stopping her. In 2000, she took on another comedy-horror role in Scary Movie, which was a commercial success. Though her Drew Decker character gets killed off in the opening scene, in a direct parody of Drew Barrymore‘s opening scene from the original Scream film, she also made an appearance in Scary Movie 4 as Holly in 2006.

Though Carmen Electra won a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Supporting Actress in Scary Movie 4, the film was a hit and grossed $40.2 million on its opening weekend, and continued to rake it in at the box office.

It’s also worth noting that Carmen Electra starred in her fair share of music videos, for artists including, but not limited to Bloodhound Gang, Lil’ Kim, Jay-Z, Joan Jett, and The Pussycat Dolls. She even went on to occasionally perform with The Pussycat Dolls as a featured live performer for a number of their shows from 2003-2004.

These days, Carmen Electra can be found putting out content on her highly successful OnlyFans account, which she launched in 2022. And she’s gone on record stating that she’s very enthusiastic about her OnlyFans account, because she finally has an opportunity to “be her own boss,” and have her own creative vision.

Though we’ve talked about some high points in Carmen Electra’s career, from the 90s and early 2000s, it’s safe to say that the actress, model, and sex symbol is still going strong, and looking more stunning than ever!