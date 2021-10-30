Brie Larson Reveals Another Pantsless Photo, This Time With Kinky Boots

By Apeksha Bagchi | 13 seconds ago

While Brie Larson’s presence in Hollywood is restricted to doing a film every year or two, fans of the Oscar-winning actress have unfiltered access to her exciting life via her social media platforms that are always bubbling with activity. If the headline hasn’t been a dead giveaway, we are here because Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Carol Danvers just dropped millions of jaws to the floors with her recent photograph in which she is posing in a long sweatshirt and a pair of “kinky boots.”

The actress took to her social media handles to post a picture of herself wearing nothing but a long sweatshirt from the brand Rodarte along with black boots, which she calls her “kinky boots.” Fans of Brie Larson obviously went gaga over the post and the long list of comments on the pictures range from the Twitterati calling her “sexy” to questioning her why she is “so stunning.” Check out the post below:

This is not the first time when Brie Larson has been busy amping up the heat on her social media profiles. Just a few weeks ago, she took to Instagram to post her outfit for a day of hiking in the lush, green woods- a fishnet-like top accompanied by her trusty knee-high boots. While some call her a Loki variant (green outfit, duh), some made it clear that if they were to meet Larson when she is wearing this outfit, they would “drop dead.” Well, no arguments there!

When Brie Larson is not raising the temperature with her pictures on her social media handles, she is being a glowing example of what pure dedication looks like. The Room star will be next seen in MCU’s The Marvels where she will reprise her character of Carol Danvers a.k.a. the superhero Captain Marvel. That will be alongside Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan. The actress is currently involved in the production and her social media profiles have been filled with her diligently getting ready for the role with some intense workout sessions when she is not busy pushing 5000-pound heavy jeeps.

A few weeks ago, Brie Larson posted a clip of a rather tiring workout session she has been following to get into shape for her upcoming superhero stint. Recently, she posted another video where she does a set of 20 push-ups non-stop while the person filming her encourages her to not give in to the sore muscles and power through the pain. And she proves that she is indeed the best choice to play Captain Marvel as she does the set without pausing to take a breather.

But it will be quite some time before we see her in action on the big screen. Recently, the release date of Brie Larson starrer was pushed back, from November 11, 2022, to February 17, 2023, along with other Marvel titles like Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Doctor Strange 2. There is still additional filming of The Marvels pending, which means the actress has a rather hectic schedule ahead of her. After she is done with the Marvel film, Larson has a long list of projects- she is is set to headline and executive produce the Apple TV+ drama Lessons in Chemistry; star as Victoria Woodhull, the first female presidential candidate, in an Amazon Studios biopic; work in an Apple TV+ drama series based on CIA officer Amaryllis Fox, as well as headline the Netflix film Lady Business,