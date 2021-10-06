See Brie Larson Showing Off Her Push-Up Power In A Two-Piece

By Michileen Martin | 13 seconds ago

It was around a month ago that Brie Larson showed her followers on Instagram the intense workout she goes through to get ready to play Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. A couple of days ago, the actress tweeted a video that shows the kinds of workouts she does to stay in that shape.

The video shows Brie Larson with her feet spread, balanced on her toes, and finishing a set of 20 push-ups. In a tight silver-gray workout two-piece, Larson clearly struggles to make the goal while the man filming the workout urges her on by saying things like “Fight it.” When she finishes her last rep, Larson lifts herself to her knees, pumps her fists in the air, and yells, “Yes!” The post is captioned, “Unpopular opinion: push ups are fun?” You can watch the video below.

The reactions to Brie Larson’s workout are pretty interesting. A number of her followers implied that listening to the audio while ignoring the video leads to a misleading but not unpleasant illusion.

Just watched this again, no video, only sound.. sorry Brie. pic.twitter.com/9NVLEP8MYs — Wrath (@wrath819) October 6, 2021

I just watched that again but just listening to the sound… pic.twitter.com/uJlOIHFG4T — Wrath (@wrath819) October 5, 2021

A number of followers who seemed to genuinely be fans of Brie Larson, nevertheless expressed lighthearted disagreement with the post. Not with the video itself, but instead with the actress’ “unpopular opinion” about push ups being “fun.”

I'm cancelling you for this outrageous opinion, ma'am 😤



*still struggling A LOT while doing push-ups* — 💀 Julie 🪐⏳ (@bshoujo_senshi) October 5, 2021

Many of Brie Larson’s followers commented that she was an inspiration, but at least one person decided to log on to Twitter and provide an example of exactly how to mansplain.

Feet together, go down from the start, extend your arms then you got yourself a push-up. These look more like Air Force push-ups 🤷🏾‍♂️ but hey better than nothing! — ☥ℛ₳₩₩ (@antbang) October 5, 2021

While the post doesn’t say if this is part of Brie Larson’s normal workout or if she’s getting/staying in shape for a particular role, in most likelihood she’s making sure to keep fit to play Captain Marvel. We know The Marvels began shooting in early August, per ComicBook.com, and there’s been no official word that the principal photography has wrapped.

Along with Brie Larson, we know Samuel L. Jackson will star in next year’s The Marvels as Nick Fury, Teyonah Parris will be there to reprise the role of the adult Monica Rambeau — Akira Akbar played the younger version in 2019’s Captain Marvel — and Iman Vellani will be there as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. There’s been a lot of speculation about who else will appear in the film, and at least one more star from the first film has all but been confirmed. The Twitter fan account Captain Marvel NEWS tweeted pictures of Parris, The Marvels director Nia DaCosta, and Lashana Lynch having dinner in London in August, at the same time principal photography was being done there. Lynch plays Maria Rambeau in the first film, who we learn in WandaVision succumbed to cancer in the intervening years. While anything’s possible, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s a good chance Lynch’s presence means the film will include a flashback to the time before her death.

WOOW! Teyonah Parris, Lashana Lynch and Nia DaCosta had dinner with friends in London this week! Hope to see Brie with them soon!!

So.. is Maria back for The Marvels?? pic.twitter.com/kcgTLFSe7B — ✵ Captain Marvel NEWS (@CaptMarvelNews) August 28, 2021

After The Marvels, Brie Larson will likely be busy filming the upcoming Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry. Deadline reported the show landed a straight-to-series order from Apple in 2019, but it was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on Bonnie Garmus’ upcoming novel of the same name by, Lessons in Chemistry is a drama set in the ’60s about a woman who finds all of her goals put on hold because of the sexist expectations of the time.