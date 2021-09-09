Brie Larson Went Hiking In A Green Fishing Net And Not Much Else, See The Photos

By Tristan Zelden | 16 seconds ago

Brie Larson continues to attract attention over her social media posts. It was not that long ago when heads jerked around when she posted a low-cut swimsuit as she meditated, an archery outing while wearing a sports bra, and as she trains for The Marvels, her workout videos have caught attention from gym junkies and Marvel fans alike. Now, she has gotten out attention once again with an interesting outfit as she went out on a hike.

Posted on Instagram yesterday (September 8), Brie Larson showed a few pictures of a green outfit with a fishnet-like top that covered most of her body. She also sported some knee-high boots as she walked through a beautiful green background in the woods.

The caption asked what people would do if they were hiking, and they ran into Brie Larson wearing this exotic outfit. Django Unchained star Kerry Washington chimed in with a comment that she would ask if she could borrow the boots. Fans had plenty of funny remarks. Instagram user Polkergeist said that one of them would have to change their clothes. Another user, Danny Fandoms, said that they would ask the Oscar-winner if they were going fishing. Of course, a Marvel star would get a Marvel Cinematic Universe reference as Metal_Philosopher referenced her as a Loki variant from the Disney Plus series. Some fans expressed how they would fall apart at the sight of the actress in this outfit by kneeling before her or immediately “drop dead.”

Having over 6 million followers, Brie Larson often posts viral pictures or videos. Not all of it is as random as this; others involve her job. Training to become a superhero in 2019’s Captain Marvel caught a ton of attention as she worked out and pushed 5,000-pound jeeps. She has continued that journey to superpowered fitness for The Marvels. It takes a lot to get into that kind of shape, and sometimes you just need to put on a striking green fishing net to hike in the woods with some fancy boots.

While it is not on the same level as the latest Instagram-worthy outfit, Brie Larson will put on her universe-saving outfit once again in The Marvels. She will be one third of the woman-led blockbuster as she is teaming up with Teyonah Parris (WandaVision) as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, who will debut in her own Disney Plus series by the end of this year. They will be joined by Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw), and Seo Jun Park (Parasite). The film will be directed by Nia DeCosta (Candyman). We can expect to see the Marvel spectacle on November 11, 2022.

The Marvels will mark the third major outing for Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. She debuted in her self-titled standalone movie and followed it up with her appearances in Endgame. She also made a brief appearance in the mid-credits scene for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.