Brie Larson Posts Low-Cut Swimsuit Photo, Is It A Stealth Sales Pitch?

By Tristan Zelden | 14 seconds ago

Everyone has a part of their routine that likely hits social media. Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) has been giving her followers a look at what she does, especially when preparing for a major role. A part of that is relaxing in her sauna, which she posted on Instagram (seen below) of herself posing while wearing a low-cut swimsuit.

See the Brie Larson photo here:

From the post itself, it’s unclear if Brie Larson is running a sales pitch-type post here for the WildernessReserve account she links to with the swimsuit photos, or whether she’s just mentioning them because she likes the place.

At the beginning of the year, Brie Larson posted a video on her popular YouTube channel that showed off her daily routine, which would help her prepare for major upcoming projects, like her next outing as Captain Marvel in next year’s The Marvels. The day gets started with a face cleanse then followed by making some tea. To get herself in the right mindset, she journals some of her thoughts and feelings mostly focused on something specific. In the video at the time the topics were gratitude and intuition.

Having tea in her system and wrapped up writing down some unfiltered thoughts, Brie Larson gets her body ready. In the sauna, the same one from the image above where she is seen wearing low-cut swimsuits, she meditates with some stretching. After sweating in the sauna, she hits the shower, where she makes sure to wash her face, something she does four times a day.

Brie Larson has an impressive home gym, which she has posted several pictures and videos of on her Instagram. After the shower, it is time to get back into superhero shape as one of Marvel’s most powerful heroes. In her garage gym, she works out with her personal trainer.

It is not the first time people took notice of Brie Larson working out. She got strong for 2019’s Captain Marvel and proved it with a series of impressive videos and pictures of her routine with her trainer. One video of her pushing a 5,000-pound jeep went viral and certainly hyped up fans to see what kind of ass-kicking she would do in the Marvel Studios blockbuster.

Initially, it was thought that her next movie would be a standalone follow-up, but Marvel announced this year that Captain Marvel 2 is actually The Marvels. It would focus on Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau (who gained her powers in the Disney Plus series WandaVision), and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, who will debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year in her own Disney Plus series, Ms. Marvel. Samuel L. Jackson (The Hateful Eight) will reprise his role once again as Nick Fury, and he will be joined by Zawe Ashton (Nocturnal Animals) and Seo Jun Park (Parasite). Nia DeCosta (Candyman) will direct. It currently has begun production and will hit theaters on November 11, 2022.

Besides fighting aliens as Captain Marvel, Brie Larson is attached to star in the Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry. It is based on the debut novel from science editor Bonnie Garmus. Set in the 1960s, she plays Elizabeth Zotts, who works to become a scientist until her world is turned upside down when she discovers she is pregnant and then gets fired from her job. Going to rebuild her life, she starts a cooking series where she finds a new way to fulfill her love for science.