New Species Of Gigantic Ancient Sea Monster Discovered

Per an exciting new write-up from Science News, a new species of the ancient aquatic creature has been discovered in modern-day Mexico, with a nearly complete skull.

These newfound fossil records are sure to support leading paleontologist theories regarding the size, migration, and mating patterns of mosasaurs, believed to have roamed the depths of the sea over 90 million years ago during the Turonian age.

The slender-jawed monster has been named Yaguarasaurus regiomontanus by researchers, and has been officially classified as a member of the now extinct Mosasauridae group.