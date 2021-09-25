Loch Ness Monster Caught On Video By A Drone

By Kristi Eckert | 7 seconds ago

The mythical Loch Ness monster of Scottish folklore, endearingly known as Nessie, has long captivated humanity’s curiosity. For centuries, images and stories regarding potential sitings and encounters with the monster, who allegedly resides in the Loch that inspired the fabled creature’s name, have periodically surfaced. Still, any evidence surrounding the monster’s actual existence has been largely questioned and heavily disputed. However, amateur YouTuber and avid outdoorsman Richard Mavor unwittingly stumbled upon some convincing evidence that may suggest that the Loch Ness monster could actually be real.

Maver, while cataloging his canoeing adventure across Scotland with a drone, unknowingly captured footage of what could possibly be the Loch Ness monster. He initially posted his journey on his YouTube channel Richard Outdoors, completely unaware that he might have taken an actual video of the Loch Ness monster within the footage. However, a viewer with a keen eye noticed something within the video that immediately caught his attention. At one point in the video, the viewer saw, beneath the water, an outline of a large sea creature with a slim body and long neck hovering near the shore close to the surface of the loch. Check out a Twitter post below that features the possible Loch Ness monster footage.

Loch Ness Monster caught on drone footage by camper – September 2021 pic.twitter.com/t0yJz77GQe — Ouija Yakk (@Yakklebees) September 24, 2021

Upon closer examination of the short clip, one has to really concentrate to make out the image of what might be the monster. If one really strains their eyes, they can make out what appears to be some type of nautical animal lingering beneath the water. The animal’s shape is certainly consistent with the reported figure of the Loch Ness monster. The being appears to have a long neck, a wider body, four legs, a tail, and is also quite large. However, the footage, especially upon zooming in, is blurry at best and one would be hard-pressed to take this as conclusive evidence that the Loch Ness monster does indeed exist. In fact, it more likely may be something in the way of an optical illusion given that the outline is visible for only a brief few seconds and then effectively disappears.

Whether or not the Loch Ness monster really does exist still remains to be seen, however, it doesn’t mean that it is a mystery that may never be solved. The United States government maintained its position for decades that UFOs were fake despite the insurmountable amount of reported sitings and first-hand accounts that accumulated over time. Then, seemingly on a whim, they confirmed what so many had firmly believed in for so long and admitted that UFOs do indeed exist. In fact, the government is now being candid in their desire to actually expand and enhance their search for more UFOs.

If the United States government’s about-face regarding the existence of UFOs can happen, it could be an indication that more concrete evidence of the prevalence of the Loch Ness monster could potentially exist and could possibly be disclosed in the future. In a world where technology and science are converging at an impressive rate and unexpected phenomena occur daily, it certainly would not be entirely outlandish to entertain the idea of a living Loch Ness monster.