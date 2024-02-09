Distant Universe Explosion Can Wipe Out Life On Earth

A recent paper published in the periodical The Astrophysical Journal detailed the startling discovery. Although terrifying, the research nonetheless sheds light on the potential cosmic threats lurking in the vastness of space.

The phenomenon discussed is the explosive aftermath of a collision between two neutron stars within a binary system. It also occurs when a neutron star collides with a black hole. These cataclysmic events eventuate a kilonova explosion, an unleashing of unimaginable amounts of electromagnetic radiation, gamma-ray bursts among them, across the cosmos.