Hell Chickens Are Now A Real Dinosaur

The Hell Chicken would have stood tall enough to look a grown man in the eye. The feathers on the bird-like dinosaur would have been large and equipped with quills. It had a large, toothless beak and a curved neck.

The official name given to the new species by scientists is Eoneophron infernalis. The discovery of this new Hell Chicken dinosaur species uncovered elements of youth and a thriving species, suggesting that the dinosaurs were doing just fine before the giant asteroid showed up and killed almost all of them (except the avian dinos).