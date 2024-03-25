Dark Matter Isn’t Real, New Study Turns Our Understanding Of Space On Its Head

Though not much was known about dark matter, it was used to explain how stars, planets, and even galaxies interacted. The theory first came about in the 1930s, when Fritz Zwicky, an astronomer, suggested that something that humans were unable to see could explain missing mass. Specifically, he was talking about the missing mass in the Coma Cluster of galaxies, but the theory spread and was used to explain many places throughout the universe that had unusual rotations or heavier mass than could be explained solely based on visual evidence.

According to traditional understandings of the universe, dark matter makes up somewhere close to 27 percent of the cosmos. Roughly five percent is ordinary matter, and the rest is dark energy.