Metal Gear Solid Games Getting Remastered

By Jason Collins | 18 seconds ago

Following Konami’s restructuring of its game development divisions earlier this year, the entertainment conglomerate is now doubling down on its AAA premium titles. Simultaneously developing new games within their best-selling series, Konami is reportedly planning multiple re-releases and remasters of their prominent titles, including the legendary Metal Gear Solid gaming series.

According to VGC, Konami is reportedly working on several gaming series, including Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid, and a highly-anticipated fan-favorite Silent Hill, cooperating with both internal and external game developing studios. Per anonymous sources, the first among said games will be a reimagining of Castlevania, rather than just a remaster, developed primarily by Konami’s internal studios. Same sources add that Konami plans to remaster the original Metal Gear Solid games for the latest generation of consoles, with a complete remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, potentially in the works – confirming our previous report.

Many have speculated that Bluepoint Games, a game developing subsidiary of PlayStation Studios responsible for bringing Demon’s Souls to PlayStation 5, would also work on the MGS3: Snake Eater remake. However, that project ended up in the hands of Singaporean gaming studio Virtuos, which previously worked on porting the Dark Souls Remastered video game to Nintendo Switch. Virtuos is one of the largest game developers in the world, primarily focusing on supporting the development of AAA gaming titles or porting existing games to other platforms.

It’s still unclear which games in the Metal Gear Solid series Konami really intends to remaster. There are four mainline Metal Gear Solid titles from the pre-PS4 era; six, counting the first to Metal Gear games. This would perhaps imply bundling up some of the games under a single “Collection” release; remastering said titles for newer generations of consoles, perhaps encapsulating PlayStation 5 releases. A complete PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X remaster would also include Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain optimized for said consoles with 4K resolutions running at 60fps, which many console owners would gladly pay to see, own, and play.

However, assuming that Konami is considering remastering the Metal Gear Solid series, it would most likely be for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One hardware, due to the continued shortage of latest-gen consoles on the market. Under the same assumption, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, regarded as the series’ greatest game, is likely to receive a good PlayStation 5 remake since the game was released more than 15 years ago for PlayStation 2.

Unfortunately, without Konami’s official confirmation, these rumors should be treated as such – unofficial information subject to change. With that said, VGC’s report reaffirms that several Silent Hill games are in development – one of which is developed by a “prominent” Japanese developer. In addition, many still believe that a Polish game developer, Bloober Team, is at work on another Silent Hill game after a partnership between two companies was announced. However, neither parties have denied nor confirmed that Bloober is developing a new Silent Hill game.