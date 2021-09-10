See Marvel’s Wolverine First Trailer Show Its Claws

By Jason Collins | 6 seconds ago

It became quite clear that, after releasing 2018’s Spider-Man and 2020’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Insomniac Games has a pretty good handle on Marvel properties. This time, the game developer has another hit title up its sleeve – Marvel’s Wolverine – and fans and PlayStation enthusiasts couldn’t be more thrilled. Logan got to flash his adamantium claws for the fans in an all-too-brief announcement trailer during PlayStation Showcase. You can watch the trailer below:

Wolverine is probably one of the most popular Marvel Comics characters ever and one of the most beloved X-Men. But, unfortunately, apart from an X-Men Origins: Wolverine video game from 2009, Wolverine hasn’t been adapted much in games. But that’s about to change, as Insomniac Games announced Marvel’s Wolverine during PlayStation’s Showcase and in a somewhat dedicated article on PlayStation Blog. And though the reveal came as a shock to many, it offered virtually no detail about the Wolverine game, apart from its PlayStation 5 Exclusive status.

But what Marvel’s Wolverine trailer does show coincides with is the aftermath character’s pugilistic nature that falls right in line with his namesake of, the Wolverine. Almost a minute-long trailer shows the after carnage of a bar fight, with broken stools and furniture, bodies scattered all around, and blood dripping down the bar. A single man dressed in a red and white plaid shirt, wearing a cowboy hat, drinks alone to the sounds of The Dark End of the Street by James Carr, while one of his opponents gets up behind the man’s back. As his adversary approaches, the man clenches his bloody knuckles forcing three adamantium claws to protrude from his fists. Cut the lights! Roll credits! We can only imagine the surprise of the unsuspecting crowd attending the PlayStation Showcase.

Marvel’s Wolverine will be standalone gaming exclusive for PlayStation 5 and Insomniac’s second Marvel game to get a PlayStation-exclusive title. And while there are no details as to the game’s actual plot or gameplay, Marvel’s Wolverine is likely to be a dance of violence, considering the main character’s melee expertise and well-established lore explored in comics, movies, and several video games Wolverine appeared in. It seems as if Marvel is finally building a more expanded gaming universe to match its Marvel Cinematic Universe, allowing different characters to overlap and co-exist.

As we previously said, the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine isn’t the first Wolverine-centered game. 2009’s X-Men: Wolverine was released simultaneously with the same name film, which also introduced the first and quite shameful version of Deadpool. The game was an M-rated hack and slash title whose violent depictions were actually its strong points, as they were consistent with the comic version of the character. However, it was criticized for the shortness of its narrative, the lack of replay value, and the repetitiveness of its action sequences.

It would be interesting to see if Insomniac Games draws any inspiration from the previous Wolverine game. Unfortunately, the details regarding the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine are scarce; all that is known at the moment is that it’s in the early development stages for PlayStation 5, with no release window announced so far.