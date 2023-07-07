Yellowstone’s Most Shocking Deaths

The Most Shocking Yellowstone Deaths

Yellowstone has been an American staple since it first premiered in 2018. Right from the very first episode, fans would come to realize that they shouldn’t get comfortable with any character on the show – quite a few wouldn’t last. But this unpredictability is what makes the Kevin Costner-led series so watchable.

Over the series’ four and a half seasons, creator Taylor Sheridan has shown the propensity of taking out fan-favorite good guys and fan-favorite bad guys without issue. With that in mind, here are some of the most shocking deaths Yellowstone has experienced.