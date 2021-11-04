X-Men: The Animated Series Being Rebooted By Disney?

By Carolyn Jenkins | 5 seconds ago

With Disney’s acquisition of the X-Men properties, fans are dying to know how Marvel will revitalize the franchise. Kevin Feige, the creative force behind the Marvel features, has remained glib on the subject of the X-Men. He has stated that there are discussions about everyone’s favorite mutants, but nothing concrete yet. There certainly have been many rumors swimming around, but one, in particular, will appeal to X-Men 90’s nostalgia. On a recent episode of the Change My Mind podcast, host KC Walsh hinted at a future for the highly popular X-Men: Animated Series.

Walsh has been known to get inside information but is holding this one close to the chest. The only hint he gave was on the podcast. “It’s crazy, it sounds so f***ing insane. [Sings and hums beginning of Ron Wasserman’s X-Men: The Animated Series Theme].” This of course could be a red herring. The theme song for X-Men: The Animated Series is one of the most recognizable songs in Marvel. This could just be hinting at some vague future for the X-Men.

But if X-Men: The Animated Series is being rebooted in some fashion, this could have many repercussions. For the time being, this may be the safest way to unite X-Men back into the Marvel fold. Hugh Jackman’s portrayal of Wolverine is held close to many hearts. Casting someone else in a live-action role may be considered sacrilegious in the short term. On the other hand, X-Men: The Animated Series, as an animated show, was a touch stone for many people and this could cause a rift in the fanbase. It is possible many fans would not want the original show to be besmirched in any way.

X-Men: The Animated Series is a classic. No one can forget how every time Storm used her powers, she addressed the forces of nature. Jubilee’s dynamic with Wolverine was not reproduced for the live-action films. And one of the best arcs was The Phoenix Saga. The animated show did not stray too far from the comics and was the only X-Men property to do Jean Grey correctly. Live action interpretations of the Phoenix were done twice. Once with Famke Janssen and then again with Sophie Turner. Both times, the features could not stick the landing. What was so great about X-Men: The Animated Series is how the show leaned into the comics.

For those who are unfamiliar, the Phoenix force is not an entity that is part of Jean, as is demonstrated in the live-action films. The Phoenix is a cosmic force that takes control of Jean because it needs a host. Dark Phoenix was closer to the source material of the comics but still did not go the full distance. X-Men: The Animated Series has remained a classic for a reason. It understood these distinctions.

Whatever the fate for X-Men: The Animated Series may be, fans are likely to disagree. Disney has a plethora of animated shows for viewers to gorge on from their streaming service. Some that are highly underrated as it is. Is it necessary to reboot an almost perfect animated series? Probably not. Especially when X-Men: Evolution and Wolverine and the X-Men are ready and waiting to be watched. Regardless, X-Men fanatics will be waiting with bated breath.