The X-Files Reboot Can’t Work Because Conspiracy Theories Aren’t Fun Anymore
Now that The X-Files reboot has officially been announced, many fans of the original series are overjoyed at the thought of revisiting some of the wildest and most innovative concepts from the show. Unfortunately, it’s hard to imagine a way for the new series to make conspiracy theories and shadow governments fun anymore, as the general public has once again proven why we cannot have nice things. If you’re even a little bit plugged into the 24-hour news cycle these days, you’re aware of the fact that weirdos and miscreants have ruined the entire concept of conspiracies and used them to do serious harm.
Conspiracy Theories Went From Cryptids To Politics
Perhaps I’m thinking back with nostalgia-colored glasses, but I’ve always felt that conspiracy theories used to be fun. Back in the day, you and your friends and family members of any political leaning or personal ideology could look at the stars and pontificate about the existence of ghosts, urban yetis, or little green men from space and have a great time doing so without being forced to argue the basic facts of science. Now, the X-Files reboot is being produced in an era where certainties of daily life are under attack from violent fringe groups with weapons.
Government Distrust At All-Time High
If The X-Files reboot pushes any semblance that the United States government is under the control of a shadowy force of unknown elites, this will only feed into modern theories held by dangerous individuals, such as those who firmly believe that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, despite every court case finding out the complete opposite. The facts and data have proven again and again that this was not the case, but facts and data are useless in the face of visceral mob violence.
Taylor Swift Is A Government Psy-Op?
As it stands, a not-insignificant portion of the American public has already begun crafting similar theories about the upcoming 2024 election, some of which malign pop star Taylor Swift as a secret government asset just because she has encouraged young people to vote. Other conspiracies, field by social media, have popped up over the last decade, and tragically, a few have ended in a loss of life. When The X-Files reboot finally arrives, fans will inevitably be thrown into absurd Twitter arguments about the existence of lizard people and Skrull invaders.
Seperate The Supernatural From The Headlines
Perhaps the original X-Files show had a hand in normalizing this insanity by highlighting certain “what-ifs” that made day-to-day life more interesting, but now a large subset of the population has seemingly forgotten how to distinguish television from reality. If The X-Files reboot has any hope for survival, the show will have to take some major swings in the opening episodes, distinguishing clear boundaries between an exploration of the supernatural and a connection to human trafficking rings like Epstein’s island.
We Hope It’s Good
I’m still excited about the idea of The X-Files reboot in a vacuum, and maybe it’s my responsibility to insulate myself from the bizarre takes of chronically online strangers. Still, it’s hard to ignore when the politicians in charge of creating policy and upholding laws are too busy pushing their own conspiracy theories. At least Black Panther‘s Ryan Coogler is on pace to helm the upcoming reboot, so the show is certainly in capable hands.