Vin Diesel’s Fast & Furious 10 Has A Release Date

By Charlene Badasie | 2 mins ago

The 10th installment of Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious franchise is set to race into theaters on April 7, 2023. Justin Lin will direct the penultimate movie in the popular action series and will return for the final installment as well. Lin has directed five Fast films starting with 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. And Chris Morgan is returning to write the script.

Vin Diesel previously revealed to Entertainment Weekly that filming would begin in January 2022, with the possibility of Fast 10 and Fast 11 being filmed back-to-back to wrap up the pop culture phenomenon. Diesel also implied that the finals two films would be epic. “Just wait for 10,” the actor said, “Let’s just say, the fact that you guys know that the studio is saying we can’t cover all this ground that needs to be covered in just one movie, you can only imagine what is to come.”

Although the cast has not been officially revealed yet, franchise star Vin Diesel is expected to return along with Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Chris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, and Michelle Rodriguez. According to the publication, it’s unclear if John Cena will reprise his role as Jakob Toretto. Ahead of F9’s release, the Suicide Squad star said he wasn’t allowing himself to think about the future of his character.

Unfortunately, fan-favorite Dwayne Johnson will not be returning to the franchise due to his beef with Vin Diesel. Johnson recently wished the cast and crew the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11. He added that any future Fast & Furious movies will be done without him too.

It’s been well-documented that Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson have been nursing grudges against each other since 2016. The pair first appeared on screen together in 2011’s Fast Five, in which the former WWE superstar joined the long-running franchise as Luke Hobbs, an agent pursuing the Fast and Furious crew for their various crimes.

Johnson even returned for the sixth and seventh entries in the saga. But in August 2016, the Black Adam star almost broke the internet with a since-deleted Instagram post in which called unnamed members of the cast “candy asses.”

Fans immediately assumed that he was insulting Vin Diesel, who had been part of the Fast franchise since the original movie in 2001. A few days after filming for The Fate of the Furious wrapped, Johnson shared another Instagram post thanking some of the cast by name – but did not mention Diesel.

Recently, Vin Diesel said the duo’s beef can be traced back to the tough love he gave the wrestler-turned-actor to elicit a great performance on 2011’s Fast Five. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Johnson responded to these comments saying, “I laughed and I laughed hard” before confirming, once and for all, that he won’t be rejoining the family.

Since its debut in 2001, the Fast and Furious franchise has made $6.3 billion worldwide. That figure includes 2019’s spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw. And F9, the most recent installment of the core franchise, earned an impressive $681 million at the global box office despite the Covid-19 restrictions on the theatrical business.