Tom Hardy’s Venom Confirmed To Meet Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

By Charlene Badasie | 5 seconds ago

Director of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Andy Serkis has confirmed that Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Venom (Tom Hardy) will definitely meet in the future. The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s Venom, which is set for release in just a few weeks, will follow Eddie Brock as he becomes accustomed to the challenges of living life as a host to an alien symbiote.

The Venom movies with Tom Hardy take place in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which will also include 2022’s Morbius film and 2023’s Kraven the Hunter. Interestingly, this new universe only features movies that focus on Spider-Man villains without incorporating any of the Tom Holland Spider-Man films at all. This is due to Sony and Disney sharing the movie rights to Spider-Man, after coming to an agreement that keeps the web-slinger in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe since 2019.

Since the announcement of Sony’s new cinematic universe, fans have started to wonder if this meant that Spider-Man could be making an appearance in a few villain-centric films. Now, in an interview with IGN, Andy Serkis addressed the question of a Tom Holland Spider-Man and Tom Hardy Venom crossover, confirming that it will happen.

“Look, that’s the question on everyone’s lips,” Serkis told the publication. “They want to know if Venom is gonna meet Spider-Man, but personally, it’s never gonna happen. I’m only joking, of course, it’s gonna happen…” The director added that he feels okay about making that bold proclamation because everybody knows it’s inevitable that Tom Hardy and Tom Holland will meet on the big screen.

However, Serkis explained that seeing Tom Hardy’s Venom and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man on the big screen together is not an event that should be rushed. The director doesn’t want fans to miss out on the journey to get there. “Look, it depends when you want to get there, and also, what the appetite is,” he said. “If people want more Venom stories, then, to jump straight to Spider-Man, you could be missing out on so many great supervillain characters in between now and then. So, in a way, by rushing to it, you might be closing the door.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, based on a story she wrote with Tom Hardy. Set over a year after the events of Venom (2018), investigative journalist Eddie Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.

Starring alongside Tom Hardy is Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set for a theatrical release on October 1st.

While we wait for Tom Hardy’s Venom and Spider-Man to meet, fans can catch Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17th. Directed by Jon Watts, the film also stars Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, and Jamie Foxx as Electro.

Reprising their roles from previous Spider-Man films are Tony Revolori as Eugene “Flash” Thompson, Parker’s classmate and rival, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Parker’s classmate and Leeds’ ex-girlfriend, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson, Midtown School of Science and Technology’s gym teacher.

In addition to the array of super villains, theories also suggest that Doctor Strange is the conduit to bringing Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s versions of Spider-Man into Tom Holland’s universe by way of the multiverse. Previous reports state that these characters will appear during the final scene to help defeat all the Spider-Men’s combined foes.