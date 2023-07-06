By Charlene Badasie |

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Tom Cruise says he wants to keep making Mission: Impossible movies into his 80s. His inspiration is Harrison Ford, who can be seen in his fifth outing as Indiana Jones at age 80. Cruise made the revelation in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald. “Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going; I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him. I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age.”

Tom Cruise is known for performing his own stunts in his movies, particularly in the Mission: Impossible franchise. His stunt work has become legendary, as the actor insists on performing all of them himself, no matter how dangerous. Cruise has been seen at the top of some of the world’s tallest buildings, dangling from helicopters, scaling gigantic mountains, and more.

Some of Tom Cruise’s most famous stunts include down the side of a building in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. In Mission: Impossible II, he jumped off a 2,000-foot cliff in Moab, Utah. In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One, Cruise jumped a motorcycle off a ramp going over a massive cliff in Norway, and then base jumped into a “rock formation.”

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2019)

To complete some of his stunts, Tom Cruise undergoes months of intensive training. Despite the risks, Cruise says he performs his own stunts because it adds to the authenticity of the movie and makes it more exciting for the audience. But he doesn’t always emerge unscathed.

During Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Cruise broke his ankle while filming a scene where he jumps from one building to another.

However, the most dangerous stunt was a high-altitude, low-opening parachute jump seen in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The stunt required an extended free fall from 25,000 to 30,000 feet, flying through the air at speeds up to 220 miles per hour with the aid of an oxygen mask. Between training and shooting, Tom Cruise jumped from a C-17 military plane a total of 106 times to get the three required takes.

The stunt took more than a year to plan and execute and was one of the most challenging stunts Tom Cruise has ever performed. Whether he will be capable of executing his famous death-defying stunts in his 80s remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, the recent suggestion from director Christopher McQuarrie that a Mission: Impossible 9 may follow after both installments of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning hits theaters means Tom Cruise might reprise his role as Ethan Hunt well into his 60s which will be a remarkable feat on its own.

The Plot of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One

In Dead Reckoning, Part One, which hits theaters on July 12 with a runtime of two hours and 45 minutes, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) joins forces with his team of skilled operatives for their most dangerous mission ever. Their objective is to locate and secure a potentially catastrophic new weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.

Alongside this high-stakes mission, Hunt must confront personal demons from his past, facing the possibility of losing the people he holds dear while striving to accomplish the mission’s objectives. Joining Tom Cruise in Dead Reckoning Part One are Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Hayley Atwell, and Rebecca Ferguson.