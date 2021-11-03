See Dune’s Timothee Chalamet In New Leonardo DiCaprio Movie

By Apeksha Bagchi | 9 seconds ago

Adam McKay’s upcoming Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up is being regarded as a major contender in next year’s awards season. The reason? Apart from its ingenious plot, it’s the film’s star-studded cast drumming up hype around the film. The recently released teaser trailer and first look images offered us our first proper looks at Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Steep, and Jonah Hill. Now, a new still image debuts Timothee Chalamet in all his “skater punk” glory.

The image, published by USA Today, depicts Timothee Chalamet’s Quentin, an “evangelical shoplifting skater punk,” along with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio’s characters in a supermarket. They are the only ones there, silently roaming its isolated aisles. Apart from a few items that are strewn on the floor, the place looks intact. This suggests that at this point in the film, though the asteroid is yet to hit Earth in the apocalyptic movie, the public has been made aware of the upcoming calamity and they left in a hurry. While Chalamet does look like a “skater punk,” it is obvious that we will be seeing his shoplifting “skills” early on in the film as later he will be busy trying to divert an inevitable catastrophe. Check out the still with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Timothee Chalamet in Don’t Look Up below:

Clearly, Timothee Chalamet is playing a very different character when compared to his recent role in Dune. The story of Don’t Look Up will see Jennifer Lawrence and Leanardo DiCaprio play the characters of two low-level astronomers, Kate Dibiasky and Dr. Randall Mindy. During their research, they make a startling discovery: a giant asteroid, with the potential to wipe all living beings, is making its way towards Earth. In order to ensure that every possible step is taken to face the disaster and minimize its impact, the duo embarks on a big media tour which involves appearing on talk shows and talking with politicians who couldn’t care less about the imminent apocalypse. And as per the new still from the film, Timothee Chalamet’s character will be joining them on this difficult quest.

But it is obvious that Timothee Chalamet, who was last seen in Dune, will be helping Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio from the outside as he was absent in the teaser trailer of the Netflix film. The teaser saw DiCaprio and Lawrence trying to make the President of the United States of America (Meryl Streep) and her son, Jason Orlean (Jonah Hill) understand the gravity of the issue. But all they manage to do is make Hill point out how DiCaprio’s panicked “breathing is stressing me out, dude.”

The star-studded cast for the Netflix film will see Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky, Cate Blanchett as Brie Evantee, Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy, Meryl Streep as President Janie Orlean, Jonah Hill as Jason Orlean, Scott Mescudi as DJ Chello, Matthew Perry as Dan Pawketty, Tyler Perry as Jack Bremmer, Melanie Lynskey as June, Ron Perlman as Colonel Ben Drask, Chris Evans as Peter Isherwell, Paul Guilfoyle as General Themes, Rob Morgan as Dr. Clayton “Teddy” Oglethorpe, Tomer Sisley as Adul Grelio, Timothee Chalamet as Quentin, Ariana Grande as Riley Bina, Himesh Patel as Phillip, Mark Rylance as Peter Isherwell, and Michael Chiklis as Dan Pawketty, a conservative talking head. After a limited theatrical release on December 10, 2021, the film will be streamed worldwide on Netflix on December 24, 2021.