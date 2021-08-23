The Walking Dead’s Final Season Bringing Back a Major Character?

By Tristan Zelden | 18 seconds ago

A rumor is floating that the final season of The Walking Dead will feature Andrew Lincoln’s (Teachers) former cop who turned into a zombie-slaying leader, Rick Grimes.

The idea for the leading character who was the center of The Walking Dead from its premiere to the Season 9 episode What Comes After is plausible. A vague statement was said to Deadline last year from showrunner Angela Kang who confirmed he would not return in season 10, which was true, but she left the door open for Rick Grimes to return for the final season as he can “come back any time.” She was also asked by Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick where she laughed and said, “Nope!” It should be noted that she wouldn’t be able to answer something like that as the finale has not finished filming, and if we get a confirmation, it would be most likely during the promotion for season 11 or kept as a secret to surprise fans.

Fans last saw Andrew Lincoln as he blew up a bridge full of walkers. It makes it seem like he dies, but it turns out the central character of The Walking Dead was rescued by a helicopter. That location and where he goes from there is set for a trilogy of movies that will be directed by Greg Nicotero (Creepshow), who is also one of the special effects make-up artists for the series and its spin-off, Fear the Walking Dead. The chief content officer of the franchise, Scott Gimple, will write the script. It will star and be produced by Lincoln and will also star Pollyanna McIntosh (Lodge 49), who played Anne, who had gone in the helicopter with him.

Andrew Lincoln himself weighed in on the possibility of returning for the final season of The Walking Dead, the show that made him recognizable around the world, beyond the U.K. audience he was previously known to. Back in April of this year, he told SFX Magazine, best known as a sister magazine to GamesRadar, that he would “never say never” to the possibility of coming back for the send-off of the main series. Overall, he does not know as he was unsure if it was written or anything about the progress on it.

The Walking Dead will continue expanding for at least the next 10 years. Fear the Walking Dead is still going strong as a spin-off that explores an earlier part of the timeline. A sequel to the original series is in development with Norman Reedus (Death Stranding) as Daryl Nixon and Melissa McBride (The Happys) as Carol Peletier as the two explore new parts of the undead-infested United States of America.

The Rick Grimes movie is still TBA. The Walking Dead movies were set to start production last year, but because of COVID-19 and other circumstances, it was delayed further. As its leading star is still game, it will happen soon enough, even though fans will have to be patient as the wait will most likely be quite long. The Walking Dead’s final season will get spread out into three chunks, eventually concluding in 2022, and will contain 24 episodes total.