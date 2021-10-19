See Game of Thrones Actress As Lucifer In The Sandman

By Erika Hanson | 15 seconds ago

The first looks at the cast of Netflix and Warner Brother’s upcoming Sandman series were finally revealed this past Saturday at the DC FanDome event. While it was exciting to get our first looks at the casting lineup for the upcoming series, one, in particular, stood out. The highly anticipated first glimpse of Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie’s portrayal of Lucifer has left fans eager for more.

See the actress in her new The Sandman character poster below:

Christie’s adaptation of the devil himself looks quite different from Netflix’s other (loosely) based depiction of the character played by Tom Ellis in the recently ended series, Lucifer. But fans of the comics have taken to social media to show support for the look given to the beloved character, as it aligns much closer to the depiction of Lucifer in the original Sandman comics. With white hair, a look to kill, and the statement “never play games with Lucifer”, Christie has already seemed to win over the hearts of Sandman fans. And even better yet, we got our first look at Lucifer’s large black wings, something many fans were missing from the Lucifer series.

Lucifer in The Sandman Comics by Neil Gaiman

Gwendoline Christie goes from guarding the Lannisters to guarding the gates of hell with her adaptation of Lucifer, DC’s long-running powerful fallen angel that first appeared in The Sandman series in 1989. While going from playing the beloved Brienn of Tarth to the dark and mysterious Lucifer might seem like a deep dive for the actress, Lucifer is a complex character who isn’t simply a villain. If anything, looking back at Christie’s portrayal of Captain Phasma in Star Wars might give a better glimpse into what to expect from the actress. Either way, we are hopeful that Christie will be able to deliver on every aspect of this nuanced devil.

Lucifer’s character in The Sandman comics is much like the biblical one. Smart, cunning, beautiful yet deadly, Lucifer is much like what you would expect David Bowie to look like, was he the devil. Lucifer was sent from heaven to hell after he rebelled, where he ruled for over 10 billion years. But over time, Lucifer grows tired of his duties, along with the often unreal stereotypes put on him by mortals. Eventually, he leaves hell and makes his way to Earth.

The show will follow the places and people affected by Morpheus, the living embodiment of dreams and a member of a family known as The Endless, as he attempts to fix the mistakes he has made over his many years of existence. Creator Neil Gaiman stated that The Sandman will be a faithful adaptation of the comics, although it will be set in the present time rather than 1989. In an interview with Yahoo, Neil Gaiman revealed that the first season will adapt some of the well-known stories from the series, such as, Dream a Little Dream of Me, 24 Hours, and A Hope in Hell. He also promised that the show will deliver on the series dark and ominous ensemble.

The Sandman will run for 11 episodes and features a star-studded cast including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Tom Sturridge as Dream, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, and Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain.