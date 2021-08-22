The Sandman: All About The New Netflix Series

By Doug Norrie

The Sandman television series, based on the Neil Gaiman graphic novel of the same, is starting to gain some steam after initial delays in production. While a number of details around the show are still being fleshed out, we do have some information about the purveyor of dreams and how his particular form or creepiness could play out on the screen. Let’s take a look at what we already know about the Netflix adaptation of The Sandman.

WHAT IS SANDMAN ABOUT?

The Sandman is based on the character we’ve heard about for time on end in folklore and stories. He’s the (sometimes evil) being who oversees children’s dreams and is meant to control the sleeping world. It’s not the most comforting of thoughts considering we have little control over the Sandman’s universe.

The story, in this case, is adapted from the Neil Gaiman graphic novel of the same name. In it, the character Dream (who goes by a number of other names as well, including Morpheus) is the ruler of a kingdom in which he controls and personifies dreams. He’s captured but then deposited in the present-day moving back and forth between the waking world and his own dominion.

Dream is an immortal who deals with others of his ilk as well as humans in the everyday world. He’s part of a familial group called the Endless which features other immortals whose names begin with D: Destiny, Death, Destruction, Desire, Despair, and Delight. Not exactly the most uplifting group of characters. The novel is dark and right out of Gaiman’s mind when it comes to themes and tone.

The Sandman had a 75 issue run after first publishing by DC Comics in 1989. The show will be set in 2021 and will pick up after Dream frees himself from over 100 years of imprisonment. This is a bit different from the original but is likely immaterial when it comes to the broader story, meant only to essentially set the story in the present day.

SANDMAN TRAILER TEASES WHAT TO EXPECT

The new video is only a little over a minute long, but it gives us clips of interviews with some of the cast, Neil Gaiman, and a peek at the set. Take a look!

OTHER NEIL GAIMAN WORKS ON THE SMALL SCREEN

Neil Gaiman already has a number of his works turned into television series. Sharing the platform on Netlfix, Lucifer has been one of the streaming service’s most successful series after they picked it up when Fox dropped the show. In 2019, Lucifer ranked only behind Stranger Things in terms of series streams for that year.

He’s also had Good Omens adapted by Amazon Studios which received fantastic reviews. The miniseries follows an angel and a demon charged with preventing the rise of the antichrist who comes in the form of a local child.

And then there is Starz’s American Gods which will air its third season at the beginning of January. The show and book posit a world in which Gods exist and there’s a struggle between the Gods of old and those that have come about and gained strength in more recent times. The show has been nominated for a number of awards.

Gaiman’s work has played well in a variety of forms both visually and from a story perspective. Considering his work includes both long-form books and graphic novels as well, this crossover success makes a lot of sense.

WHO WILL BE IN THE SANDMAN?

For a while, all we know about the cast for The Sandman were rumors. We’d heard that Tom Sturridge had been cast as the main character, with little in way of confirmation. Now, those rumors have proven true! The star of productions like Pirate Radio and Sweetbitter will now be leading the new Neil Gaiman show.

For a while, Liam Hemsworth’s name has also been rumored for the role of Dream. He has also been rumored to play the Corinthian, a nightmare that escaped into the real world and became a serial killer. Hemsworth is best known for his role as Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games franchise.

That rumor, however, has proven false. So who is actually going to actually be in the cast for The Sandman? A whole lot of people, actually! And they’re actors worth getting excited about. Here’s an early from Neil Gaiman with some of the main cast.

There. A whole set of tweets written just before bed and set to go out when I'm fast asleep. I'm vaguely worried that I've mistimed them, but too late now. Here are the first seven members of the #Sandman cast to be announced officially. Seven down, hundreds to go. pic.twitter.com/DksGLyMkBf — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 28, 2021

Let’s take a closer look at this Sandman cast. Right away you’ll notice Lucifer, Ruler of Hell.

Game of Thrones fans know this face. That’s Brienne of Tarth from the George R.R. Martin show on HBO. She a beloved actress that will be good to see in a series again.

Audiences may be less familiar with the name Vivienne Acheampong, but that’s about to change. Recently, she had roles in The Witches and The One. Now we’ll be getting familiar with her for Sandman as Lucienne.





They will be joined by a large cast including Sanjeev Bhaskar and Asim Chaudhry as Cain and Abel, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Donna Preston as Despair, Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps, Niamh Walsh as Young Ethel Cripps, David Thewlis as John Dee, Kyo Ra as Rose Walker, Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, and Sandra James Young as Unity Kincaid.

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Obviously, Gaiman is on board here with both the writing credits as well as a producer role. This has been the case when his other works were adapted for the screen. He’s always taken a large role in these adaptations to ensure his vision is brought to screen properly.

And he’s bringing along an awesome creative team with him. Allen Heinberg is on as the showrunner for The Sandman. His most notable work to date is penning Wonder Woman which was a massive critical and box office success. But he has a number of other executive producer credits with shows like ABC’s The Catch, as well as Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy. Heinberg does also have some comic book success under his belt, creating the Young Avengers for Marvel.

And finally, David Goyer is the third part of the creative trio. Goyer’s writing credits include a number of massive comic book adaptations like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Man of Steel, Batman Begins, and all three Blade movies. These are just some of the blockbuster highlights. Goyer’s resume is outstanding and he should lend a sense of action and gravity to the story.

WHEN WILL THE SANDMAN COME TO NETFLIX?

Originally, The Sandman had been in the works as a feature-length movie with New Line Cinema. But that attempt fell through and the rights were ultimately sold to Warner Bros. In the summer of 2019, Netflix announced it was getting into the game and would instead turn the comic book into a television series. Currently, there are 11 episodes scheduled for the first season. It’s currently widely believed that they will release all 11 episodes at the same time, so they will be bingeable from the get-go.

But when it will hit screens remains up in the air. The shooting was delayed because of COVID-19.

Actor Boyd Holbrook did an interview where he disclosed that the series is being filmed in London. He’s extremely excited about his role as The Corinthian. He updated when filming was underway. We now know that as of August, 2021, filming was completed. The details he gave about production don’t state a clear release date, but they give hope that it’s coming soon. The best-case scenario would be a late 2021 release date. An early 2022 release for The Sandman on Netflix seems the best bet. We’ll update this page just as soon as more release date news is revealed.