See The Matrix Resurrections First Look By Choosing The Red Or Blue Pill

By Faith McKay | 10 seconds ago

Hey, young Keanu Reeves, it’s time to make a choice. Red pill, or blue pill? The question asked by Morpheus in The Matrix (1999) stays with us today, and now, in a marketing campaign for The Matrix Resurrections, they’re bringing back that option with a new website to announce their upcoming trailer. This is particularly fun if you remember the marketing campaigns for the first Matrix film, which started off by asking audiences, “What is the matrix?”. The question, first asked in a Super Bowl ad, made audiences wildly curious and led to box office success. Now, you can visit TheChoiceIsYours.WhatIsTheMatrix.com to see clips from the upcoming film. At first glance, the website is fairly intuitive, but there is more to know here.

When you choose your blue or red pill, you’ll soon hear a voice talking to you. The voice is different with each pill and they tell you different things, raise different questions. Those questions are, of course, about reality. When you click the blue pill on The Matrix Resurrections site, the screen will show you what time it is and tell you that no matter what else you think, that is the time. Don’t worry about any other thoughts you may have or things you may notice. The time is real. If you click the red pill, well, the voice suggests something very different. It wants to know what you think.

The first thing to know is that the red and blue pills show you different things. The next thing to know is something that not everyone will notice. Clicking on both pills may occur to many fans of The Matrix who want to see as much as they can. However, if you click on the same pill repeatedly, you’re actually going to see different footage–not entirely different footage though. This is where it gets extra fun. We can already see in the marketing for The Matrix Resurrections that they’re bringing back The Matrix vibes.

If you go full screen on the website, the video player will have a tracker at the bottom, but if you try to click to a different point in the timeline or pause the video will end. You have to watch it through each time in full in order to see different clips, and sometimes, it’ll be exactly the same as you saw the last time around. The clips from The Matrix Resurrections are often showing something very similar and in a similar order. For example, you’ll see a clip of the woman with blue hair toward the beginning every time you click on the red pill, however, if you watch it enough times, you’ll notice that the actual clip of her is different. Keanu Reeves is at the end of the red pill clips every time, but a little bit different–sometimes you see his face and sometimes you only see his silhouette. What makes this so much fun? It’s a mind game. What’s real, dear viewer? Do you know? Are you sure? The changes are just subtle enough to make you question what you just saw.

The voiceover for the first look at The Matrix Resurrections when you click the red pill says: “This is the moment for you to show us what is real. Right now, you believe it is 1:24 pm. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. Could be this is the first day of the rest of your life. But if you want it, you gotta fight for it.” Note that, of course, the time changes as you rewatch the clips.

The voiceover for the first look at The Matrix Resurrections when you click the blue pill says: “Do you remember how you got here? You’ve lost your capacity to discern reality from fiction. What’s real is here. And now, 1:25 pm. Anything else is just your mind playing tricks on you. It becomes a problem when fantasies endanger us. We don’t want anyone to get hurt, do we?”

Are fans loving this new marketing for The Matrix Resurrections? Are they enjoying being teased for a trailer release for two days from now? Yes, they are.

Can you imagine the waves The Dark Knight's marketing campaign (which went on for months?) would make now with the first Joker image, real world puzzles, Harvey Dent videos etc? Even just clicking red pill or blue pill and getting a different teaser is so much more fun/engaging — Cal (@wyattyhalpert) September 7, 2021

So freaking cool. My #TheMatrixResurrections hype just got supercharged https://t.co/iYngcI3JOm — Carlos Dm 🦇 (@CdnCapedCrusadr) September 7, 2021

I like how they took advantage of letting us choose either the red pill or blue pill and showing us a different teaser for each one. I think that's very smart. — kothuboy21 (@kothuboy21) September 7, 2021

There is something wonderful about the fun of engaging with a marketing campaign for a franchise fans have long missed. Hopefully, this is a sign that The Matrix Resurrections will live up to fan expectations when it releases on December 22, 2021.