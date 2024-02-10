Star Wars Ships Take Inspiration From The Weirdest Things

Paraceratherium was a genus of hornless rhinoceros that went extinct 23 million years before Star Wars decided to base a ship on it. This literal monster stood at a height of roughly 16 feet and weighed close to 44,000 pounds. That might sound like nothing compared to the much larger AT-AT, but we wouldn’t want to run into one in a dark ally late at night.

Meanwhile, to make the AT-AT’s lumbering gait perfect, the designers at ILM studied the way elephants walk and copied them as closely as possible.