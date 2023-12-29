Star Wars Not Continuing All-Time Fan-Favorite Character?
Disney’s newest content cut, prompted partly by cost-cutting measures and poor critical reception of its newest releases, apparently affected the beloved Star Wars character Boba Fett. In truth, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett was always billed as a limited series, but given its semi-successful run, the fans hoped that Disney would renew the series for a second season. However, that hasn’t come to pass, and an update from Temuera Morrison makes it sound like it may never happen.
Temuera Morrison Hasn’t Head Anything About A Second Season
According to Temuera Morrison, the actor portraying the beloved bounty hunter in Book of Boba Fett, there hasn’t been an update on whether the series will receive a second season. Morrison also added that it all depends on the budget and the direction in which the studio wants to take the series, stating that he actually isn’t acquainted with the situation regarding Season 2 and whether or not it will happen at some point in the future. However, this isn’t an official confirmation and is not indicative of the fact that Season 2 might occur in the future.
The Book Of Boba Fett Ranks Low
With that said, looking at the numbers might provide different insights into the whole situation surrounding The Book of Boba Fett. While Season 1 of the show was a moderate success, it’s entirely possible that the series fell short of Disney’s expectations—which are becoming unreasonably high by the day, especially for a company whose quality of content dropped significantly. As things currently are, the Book of Boba Fett is currently the second-lowest-rated live-action entry in the entire Star Wars franchise.
Season 2 Could Redeem Boba Fett
And it’s only second to Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, which didn’t sit well with the critics and had polarizing effects on the audiences. But this isn’t actually a novelty in the TV business, and many shows have slow first seasons only to improve in the second one, and vice versa.
The second season of Book of Boba Fett could easily fix all the major issues that plagued the show in Season 1 of the series—chief among them being the sidelining of the cast for The Mandalorian. Now that The Mandalorian has taken its protagonist elsewhere, we could have a more structural Boba Fett.
Boba Fett Becomes Daimyo In The First Season
For those who aren’t acquainted with Book of Boba Fett, the series details the bounty hunter’s attempt to take over Jabba the Hutt’s territory on Tatooine and change the overall way in which the locals are treated. Sure, it may have had a mixed reception, but it’s the only series that really focuses on the adventures of Boba Fett within Star Wars besides the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.
Will We Ever Get More Episodes?
Unfortunately, it would appear that the semi-successful run of the first season of Book of Boba Fett isn’t enough for Disney to renew the series for a second, more successful season, especially now that the company is revisiting its approach to bloodsucking its franchises dry. The company’s decision to trade quantity for quality has been greeted by fandom worldwide, but it’s also worth considering that the media empire should, at least once in a while, listen to its customers and give us what we want, not what they think we need.In short, while this isn’t an official confirmation, the second season of Book of Boba Fett apparently isn’t in the works at Disney. Source: Newshub