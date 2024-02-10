The Star Wars Cannibal Jedi That Is Actually Canon

The song starts out as advice for young Jedi. Remember the Jedi that came before you, do things that bring people hope, etc. The second verse quickly devolves into madness with the line, “At the end of all your days, one Jedi waits for you, with the dust of Jedi bones piled high like parsnips on his plate.”

Next comes the absolutely gruesome clarification that the young padawan is free to keep all their “soft parts” because the Jedi-eater only eats bones. After all, “It’s the bones that have the calcium,,” or so the Jedi says. So Star Wars’ first-ever Jedi cannibal is apparently a picky eater. Who knew?