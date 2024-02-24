Star Trek’s Best Villain Is Much Older Than You Think

For modern Star Trek fans, Q hardly needs an introduction: in addition to appearing in both the first and last episodes of The Next Generation, he also appeared very recently in the last two seasons of Picard. His powers are seemingly limitless, and he’s capable of making objects appear out of nowhere or even flinging starships halfway across the galaxy with the snap of his finger. Making matters worse is that Q is both arrogant and aggressive, and while he sometimes teaches characters like Picard valuable lessons about both humanity and humility, he mostly seems to thrive on causing chaos for his own amusement.