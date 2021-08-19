Star Trek Actor Has Joined Doctor Who

By Tristan Zelden | 5 seconds ago

The Year of Martha Jones, the upcoming Doctor Who audio series from Big Finish, has a major casting announcement. Marina Sirtis (Star Trek: The Next Generation) will join the cast.

The Star Trek star is known as Counselor Deanna Troi, who has appeared in cameos across various installments of the franchise while also being a pinnacle character in The Next Generation. In The Year of Martha Jones, the actress will play Karen, a friend of the titled character. Transitioning from Star Trek to Doctor Who is a big deal to Marina Sirtis. She has been a long-time fan since the First Doctor. That enthusiasm should surely show up when audiences hear her voice.

Joining the Star Trek actress will be some other heavy hitters. Gethin Anthony (Game of Thrones) will be the agent of the Master. With him will be Lorelei King (Alien: Covenant) will play resistance leader Jessie Grant. For King, it is not her first time in Doctor Who. She was in the series when Matt Smith (The Crown) was The Doctor in the 2012 episode A Town Called Mercy. The series will also see Doctor Who alums like Freema Agyeman (Sense8) will return as Martha Jones, Adjoa Andoh (The Witcher) reprising her role as Martha’s mother Francine Jones, Julie Graham (Shetland) was Ravio, but now will play a new character, Miss Beecham, an agent of the Master.

The Last Diner by James Goss, Silver Medal by Tim Foley, and Deceived by Matt Fitton are the three stories that make up the audio series. While it will focus on Freema Agyeman’s character, we will have to wait and find out what is in store for the rest of the cast of returning characters and the newcomers from the Star Trek, Alien, and Game of Thrones actors.

The latest addition of Marina Sirtis is a big deal. The actress has been embedded into Star Trek for years, even to this day. Back during her peak as her character, she was in The Next Generation and then reprised her role in the three follow-up movies, Generations, First Contact, and Insurrection. Since then, she has made brief appearances in Voyager, Nemesis, and Enterprise. There was a major gap between the one episode in 2005’s Enterprise and five episodes as a computer voice in Star Trek Continues between 2013 and 2017. Returning to Deanna Troi, the actress popped up in Picard and the animated series Lower Decks for a single episode of each.

The Star Trek actress has plenty of other projects outside of the major franchise. This November, she will star in the crime drama The Bezonians with Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels). Through the next year and beyond, you can catch her in A Thousand Little Cuts, The Phantom Warrior, Dream Hacker, The Order, Storyville, and Mythe: Night of the Gorgon. The Year of Martha Jones releases this December. You can pre-order it from Big Finish to hear the returning Doctor Who actors with the Star Trek star.