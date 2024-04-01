Spice And Wolf Anime Reboot Will Be Streaming Before You Know It

The original anime adaptation of Spice and Wolf first aired in 2008. There were two seasons, which only covered novels one, two, three, and five. Strangely, the show decided to skip over light novel four. With 17 novels of the original storyline published (24 in total, but after 17, the story changes to Wolf and Parchment), there was plenty of material to continue the anime.

Unfortunately, the show’s second season didn’t do well, and the series never continued. The original anime adaptation was left open in case the show was picked up again, but Spice and Wolf: merchant Meets the Wise Wolf is starting the story over from the beginning.