Spice And Wolf Anime Reboot Will Be Streaming Before You Know It
In celebration of the 15th anniversary of the light novel by Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura, Spice and Wolf has a brand new anime coming out this spring. To make sure it’s not confused with the original anime adaptation, it’s known as Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf. This first season will feature 20-something episodes and bring back some familiar voices.
Spice And Wolf
Spice and Wolf, and the new show, Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf, follow the story of Kraft Lawrence, a traveling merchant. He ends up meeting a wolf deity, named Holo, who escapes from a village with the merchant and ends up helping him turn a profit. The story has hints of action, romance, and drama, but also focuses heavily on economics and trade to weave a tale that’s intriguing and different
The Original Adaptation
The original anime adaptation of Spice and Wolf first aired in 2008. There were two seasons, which only covered novels one, two, three, and five. Strangely, the show decided to skip over light novel four. With 17 novels of the original storyline published (24 in total, but after 17, the story changes to Wolf and Parchment), there was plenty of material to continue the anime.
Unfortunately, the show’s second season didn’t do well, and the series never continued. The original anime adaptation was left open in case the show was picked up again, but Spice and Wolf: merchant Meets the Wise Wolf is starting the story over from the beginning.
The New Beginning
The story of the new adaptations follows a very similar premise to the original Spice and Wolf. There’s not a lot known about what to expect from the story, and whether it will be the same or if there will be some differences.
To show the similarities, take a look at the description of the reboot on Crunchyroll, “Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north.”
Some Familiar Creators Return
Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf will run for two cours, meaning there should be between 22 and 28 episodes for the first season. The number of episodes alone is exciting, but there’s also good news for older fans.
While this is a reboot, there will be a lot of similarities to the original. Not only will Takeo Takahashi, a storyboard artist, be returning as chief director for Studio Passione, but some of the actors are also joining in the reboot. Jun Fukuyama returns as Kraft Lawrence, Ami Koshimnizu still plays Holo, and Mai Nakahara is again Nora Arendt.
In addition to these returning members, Hijiri Sanpei (Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU, Wasteful Das of High School Girls) is the director, Kevin Penkin (Made in Abyss, The Apothecary Diaries) is the composer and ENISHIYA is producing the show.
Where And When To Watch
Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf premiered on April 1 in Japan. In the states, it will be available to watch on Crunchyroll for premium members on April 2. It will also stream on Netflix for those in certain parts of Asia. The streaming service will offer each episode around the time they debut in Japan.
