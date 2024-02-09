Sony Is Killing Entire Purchased Digital Libraries, Start Buying Physical Media Again

The merger involves closing the Sony-owned Funimation app and website, with existing Funimation accounts transitioning into Crunchyroll accounts. While Funimation claims that most of its catalog is already available on Crunchyroll, subscribers are still uncertain about what will happen to their digital copies that were linked to physical purchases.

Back in the day, Funimation extended its offering beyond streaming to include the dubbing and release of anime on physical media. These copies had digital codes for online access, a convenient way for people to preserve their favorite shows and movies without needing physical versions. It also made it easy to enjoy purchased content remotely.