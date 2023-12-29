Sons Of Anarchy Star Reveals He Almost Played Anakin Skywalker

The rumors about Charlie Hunnam auditioning for Luke Skywalker have been circling for years, and the actor finally confirmed that he had auditioned for the role and had nearly landed the part. In fact, Hunnam got to the point at which he had a one-on-one meeting with George Lucas to discuss the part, which is no small thing, considering that Lucas only meets with potential candidates for the role and not just any actor who had auditioned.

Besides Hunnam, other actors were also considered for the role, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Phillippe, and the late Paul Walker.