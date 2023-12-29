Sons Of Anarchy Star Reveals He Almost Played Anakin Skywalker
Actor Charlie Hunnam, best known for his role as Jax Teller in the FX series Sons of Anarchy, recently revealed that he had a meeting with George Lucas over the possible portrayal of Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise. However, as fans of the franchise know, that role went to then-unknown actor Hayden Christensen, who will forever remain synonymous with Darth Vader.
Charlie Hunnam Came Close To Landing The Role Of Anakin Skywalker
The rumors about Charlie Hunnam auditioning for Luke Skywalker have been circling for years, and the actor finally confirmed that he had auditioned for the role and had nearly landed the part. In fact, Hunnam got to the point at which he had a one-on-one meeting with George Lucas to discuss the part, which is no small thing, considering that Lucas only meets with potential candidates for the role and not just any actor who had auditioned.
Besides Hunnam, other actors were also considered for the role, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Phillippe, and the late Paul Walker.
Lucas Passed On Hunnam And Leonardo DiCaprio
Of what he could remember about the meeting with Lucas, which probably took place sometime in 2000 before the principal photography took place, Charlie Hunnam recalls being nervous during the meeting.
However, he didn’t land the part. Other actors, like Leonardo DiCaprio, also met with George Lucas, but the role eventually went to the relatively unknown Hayden Christensen, who, admittedly, did a wonderful job. It’s really hard to imagine anyone else as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. His performance in the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi was fantastic.
Charlie Hunnam Before Sons Of Anarchy
And while he didn’t land the role of Anakin Skywalker, Charlie Hunnam made several prominent appearances before he landed the role of Jax Teller in Sons of Anarchy. This includes releases such as Nicholas Nickleby, Cold Mountain, and the fantastic Green Street Hooligans—where he starred next to Elijah Wood.
His role in Green Street Hooligans led to him landing a role in Sons of Anarchy, which he portrayed from 2008 to 2014. His portrayal of Jax Teller led to him receiving Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination, as well as several other nominations and awards.
He Almost Landed The Lead In Fifty Shades
Interestingly enough, he was also set to portray Christian Grey in the movie adaptation of E. L. James’ novel Fifty Shades of Grey. However, he had withdrawn from the movie due to schedule conflicts with Sons of Anarchy. Since then, he made numerous appearances, as well as an eponymous title role in Guy Ritchie’s action-adventure film King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword, and made his appearances in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, alongside Matthew McConaughey—which is one of his better performances.
Charlie Hunnam In Rebel Moon
Charlie Hunnam’s latest role was in Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire, an American space opera by Zack Snyder, in which Hunnam actually plays a bad guy. The movie didn’t sit well with the critics, but the audiences seem to like the film, and despite the negative criticism, the film’s sequel, titled Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Caregiver, is scheduled to release in April next year. Actor Charlie Hunnam is set to reprise his role in the sequel.
Source: Entertainment Tonight