Alfred Gough has carved out a unique niche in the world of screenwriting and producing. His multi-dimensional characters and complex storylines in hits like Spider-Man 2 and I Am Number Four would have worked well in the Spider-Man series. On the big and small screen, Gough’s work revitalized classic heroes to the delight of fans across the globe. Whether it was the intrigue of Smallville or the action of Spider-Man, Gough has consistently demonstrated his ability to captivate audiences with his storytelling.

Similarly, Miles Millar, Gough’s partner on Smallville and Spider-Man 2, has an impressive resume that goes beyond his work on two of the most iconic comic book heroes. Millar also co-wrote the hit films Shanghai Noon and Shanghai Knights, which demonstrated his prowess for blending action, comedy, and compelling storytelling—a necessary trait for anyone tasked with writing Spider-Man stories.