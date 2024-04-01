Chance Perdomo, Gen V Star, Dead At 27 – See The Boys Cast Members Share Their Grief And Remembrances

By Nikola Pajtic |

British-American actor, Chance Perdomo, 27, known for his roles in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V, died in a tragic motorcycle accident on March 28, 2024. This was confirmed by his publicist for Variety.

Perdomo’s sudden passing sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Tributes have been pouring in from colleagues and fans alike, all hailing his talent, kindness, and his infectious positive personality.