Chance Perdomo, Gen V Star, Dead At 27 – See The Boys Cast Members Share Their Grief And Remembrances
British-American actor, Chance Perdomo, 27, known for his roles in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V, died in a tragic motorcycle accident on March 28, 2024. This was confirmed by his publicist for Variety.
Perdomo’s sudden passing sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Tributes have been pouring in from colleagues and fans alike, all hailing his talent, kindness, and his infectious positive personality.
Chance Perdomo’s Early Career
Born in Los Angeles in 1996, Perdomo spent his childhood in England after moving there with his mother, his young yet fruitful career was cut short this Saturday.
His breakout role as Ambrose Spellman in Netflix’s reimagining of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, entitled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, co-starring next to Kernand Sipka, Jaz Sinclair, and Ross Lynch, earned him the name of a rising star in the industry.
The Boys Gen V Series
Even before his role as Ambrose Spellman, Chance Perdomo earned a BAFTA nomination for his work on the film Killed by My Debt in which he starred alongside Craig Parkinson and Juliet Cowan, among others.
Following his work on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Chance Perdomo landed the role of Andre Anderson in the TV series Gen V, the spinoff series from The Boys Universe.
Created by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke, the series follows students at Godolkin University competing for a place on the elite superhero team, The Seven.
Chance Perdomo As Andre Anderson
Perdomo’s character, Andre Anderson, has the ability to manipulate magnetism, in addition to superhuman strength and superhuman durability.
His co-stars in the show included Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, and Maddie Phillips.
The series premiered in September 2023 on Amazon Prime Video and, thanks to positive reviews, was quickly renewed for the second season.
However, with Perdomo’s tragic passing, season two of Gen V has been delayed and there is no set date when the production will continue.
Motorcycle Accident
To speak further of his young yet prolific career, Chance Perdomo starred as Landon Gibson in the After films, including After We Fell in 2021, After Ever Happy in 2022, and After Everything released in 2023.
While the cause of Chance Perdomo’s death is confirmed to be a motorcycle accident, there aren’t many details available.
What we know is that he was the only person involved, according to the authorities. Moreover, his publicist hasn’t released any further information regarding the location or any further specific circumstances of the accident.
Taking To Social Media
Chance Perdomo’s tragic passing is a huge loss, not just for the film and television industry, but also for the lives of his friends and colleagues who loved spending time and working with him.
Many have already taken to social media to share their grief, sadness, and admiration they had for the talented actor.
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Message
Among those paying tribute was Patrick Schwarzenegger, Perdomo’s co-star in Gen V. Sharing photos on his Instagram stories, Schwarzenegger remembered Perdomo’s humor, writing in one caption, “Hope you’re up in heaven with a cigar.”
Antony Starr Shares Condolences
Another The Boys actor, Antony Starr, called Perdomo’s passing “so goddamn tragic” on his own Instagram page. Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, and Karen Fukuhara from The Boys also shared their condolences online.
Patrick also posted on X (ex-Twitter) expressing his feelings and remembering how fun it was to work with Perdomo.
Moreover, even British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) shared their thoughts on Chance Perdomo’s death on the platform, joining many from the industry.