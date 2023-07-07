Simu Liu Reveals The Future Of Shang-Chi 2

By Douglas Helm |

Simu-Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi‘s entertaining story and top-notch fight choreography made it one of the best post-Endgame entries to the MCU, which is why it’s strange we haven’t heard much information about the release of Shang-Chi 2. Apparently, Shang-Chi himself, Simu Liu, hasn’t heard much about the sequel either.

Simu Liu wants to make Shang-Chi 2, but Marvel keeps pusing back the timetable.

The actor recently took to the social media app Threads, and when a fan asked him about the status of the film, he said, “was told it would follow Avengers but that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control 🙁 hope to have more concrete news to share soon.”

While that doesn’t give us an exact release date for Shang-Chi 2, we do at least have a very rough release window for the project. If Simu Liu is referring to the next upcoming Avengers film, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, that means we can likely expect to see the film sometime after May 2026.

However, if he’s referring to Avengers: Secret Wars, then we may not see the sequel until after May 2027.

If we assume that Shang-Chi 2 is going to come out after the upcoming Avengers film, then we may be able to look at Marvel’s current release schedule to figure out when they might actually release the film.

According to the MCU‘s Phase 6 slate, there are open spots for 2026 films on July 24 and November 6, so maybe that’s where we’ll see Simu Liu’s popular hero lead his next big MCU film.

Awkafina and Simu Liu in Shang-Chi

It’s also possible that the MCU will save the hero’s sequel until Phase 7 to kick off the next big saga after the previous Infinity Saga and the current Multiverse Saga.

Whether we see Shang-Chi 2 in 2026, 2027, or beyond, hopefully, we’ll get to see Simu Liu reprise the role way before then. At the very least, it would be weird if we didn’t get to see his character in either of the upcoming Avengers films.

In Shan-Chi’s post-credits scene, fans will remember that Shang-Chi is called to a meeting with some fellow Avengers about the origin of his ring weapons, which they can’t seem to figure out.

The Future Of Shang-Chi In The MCU

Obviously, the rings have some important role to play in the future of the MCU, and the fact that the Avengers have already met and called upon Shang-Chi means that there’s little doubt that he’ll be called up to help Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

There are definitely plenty of fans that are eager to see Shang-Chi 2 and to see Simu Liu enter the next chapter of that character’s story, but it would be disappointing if we didn’t get to see him show off that martial arts prowess against Kang and other upcoming threats alongside the Avengers.

We’ll have to wait until the MCU wants to provide us with additional information on any of these films.

While we wait for Shang-Chi 2 and the upcoming Avengers movies, you can see Simu Liu in his next big blockbuster this July. Liu is set to star as one of many Ken dolls in the upcoming Barbie. You can check out Barbie when it hits theaters on July 21.