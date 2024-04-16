The Best Time Travel Movies That Aren’t From Major Franchises

We're ruling out the easy ones and sifting through the best of the rest.

By David Wharton |

Ask your average moviegoer to name the best time travel movies ever made, and you’ll get a lot of the same names: the Back to the Future movies, the Terminator flicks, and one or more of the Star Trek films. And yeah, those are all excellent and worthy of praise, but they’re also too easy.

Because they are so well loved and so well done, they’re guaranteed to occupy the top tier of every single “Best Time Travel Movies” list ever written, including ours.

So to make things interesting, we tossed ’em right out. If it’s got “Back,” “Trek,” or “Terminator” in the title, it’s off the table.

Where does that leave us? We’ve picked out 10 noteworthy time travel flicks from the best of the rest. Not all of them were successes. Several of them were deeply flawed.

But they all have one thing in common: they found a way to bring something fresh to a creaky and over-explored genre. And given how many movies and TV shows and comics and novels have dipped their toes into a time vortex over the years, that’s a pretty damned impressive accomplishment.