The Sci-Fi Movie With The Biggest Box Office Is Not What Anyone Would Guess

Jia Ling also served as the screenwriter for Hi, Mom. Ling has been a staple of comedic entertainment in China for more than a decade, with roots in standup and sketch comedy. She based her most successful endeavor on real-life events that shaped her life more than two decades ago.

The fatal car accident in Hi, Mom was based on a real-life tragedy. In 2001, Ling lost her mother in the same manner, which served as the basis for what would develop into a record-breaking film at theaters.