Scarlett Johansson Just Joined A Celebrated Director’s Next Film

By Doug Norrie | 5 seconds ago

Scarlett Johansson might have been embroiled in a messy contract situation with Disney of late, but that isn’t stopping her from taking on other roles or have iconic directors seek out her talents. The latest word from Variety is that Johansson has taken a role in Wes Anderson’s next movie. The film is currently untitled, but already sports an all-star cast. This will be Johansson’s first time working with Anderson in a live-action role. But her chops are almost second-to-none and should fit right in with Anderson’s charming and eccentric aesthetic.

It isn’t clear who Scarlett Johansson will play in this next film, or what we can even expect the story to center around. That is fine seeing as how Wes Anderson has built up such a resume that almost anything that comes under his direction ends up being some of the best filmmaking out there. Johansson is joining a number of other notables in that cast including Anderson faithful Bill Murray and Jason Schwartzman as well as some of the best in the business including Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, and Margot Robbie. For a director that can often attract some of Hollywood’s best, even this cast is even looking star-studded by comparison.

Scarlett Johansson had previously worked with West Anderson on the stop-motion movie Isle of Dogs. That movie centered around a pandemic-like virus infecting dogs in a city leading to the canines having to be shipped off before it jumped over to humans. Johansson voiced one of the dogs in the cast and this was another veritable who’s who of Hollywood elite including Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Murray, Frances McDormand, and Harvey Keitel among many, many others. Few other directors are able to gather together this kind of talent, but Anderson is one of them.

And from a talent perspective, Scarlett Johansson has shown she can star in just about any kind of movie at this point. From a high-profile standpoint she, of course, held it down as Natasha Romanoff in nearly the entirety of Marvel’s Avengers timeline. It culminated with Black Widow this year, which we will get back to in a second. But she was also wonderful alongside Adam Driver in the hilariously heartbreaking A Marriage Story, the upstart award-winning Jojo Rabbit, and showed off her pipes in Sing. Again, it goes without saying the level of talent here, just pointing out the range when coming into a Wes Anderson flick.

Of course, Scarlett Johansson is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with Disney over the aforementioned Black Widow. The actress claims that the studio violated her contract when they decided to release the movie simultaneously on Disney+ and in theaters. The claim is that this cost her a considerable amount of dollars because her contract was tied to box office revenue, not streaming money. The fight on that front goes on. In the meantime, it will be great to get a Marvel change of pace with Johansson and Anderson teaming up again. There is currently no formal release timeline on this next movie.