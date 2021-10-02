Rosario Dawson Just Joined A Major Video Game Sequel

By Kristi Eckert | 8 seconds ago

Techland’s Dying Light, a survival-horror open-world first-person video game that was initially released in 2015, quickly rose to become one of the most popular games in the genre immediately following its release. Its highly anticipated sequel, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, is scheduled for a cross-platform release in February of 2022, and Collider just announced that fan-favorite Mandalorian actress, Rosario Dawson, has signed on to voice one of the game’s integral characters.

In a recent official YouTube stream entitled Dying Light 2 Dying 2 Know, it was revealed that Rosario Dawson would be portraying a character called Lawan, who was described as a warrior and will serve as a major character in the game. Given that Rosario Dawson has repeatedly exercised her Jedi expertise as Ahsoka Tano in Disney+’s The Mandalorian (2019), a warrior role would seem aptly fitting. Check out the entire YouTube stream below that details further updates for the upcoming game.

Additionally, IGN reported that Rosario Dawson’s character Lawan is unique in that the player will have a lot of control over the choices that she makes, which ultimately lead her on different paths. The choices that Lawan is offered stem directly from her sorted and painful past, and it is evident that she has to tread carefully in order to avoid falling down a destructive spiral fueled solely by revenge. Lawan’s choices are said to also have a direct effect on the protagonist, Aiden Caldwell, and thus are intrinsically important to the ultimate outcome of the story. This aspect serves to seamlessly incorporate RPG elements into Dying Light 2’s vast open world.

Rosario Dawson’s involvement in Dying Light 2: Stay Human is sure to delight many fans. However, Rosario Dawson’s role within the high-profile game is just one of many that she is attached to. In addition to her role as the revered Jedi, Ahsoka Tano, in The Mandalorian (2019), she will also get her very own Ahsoka spinoff that will reunite her with her friend Sabine from the animated series Star Wars: Rebels. Disney has also nabbed the fan-favorite actress for another upcoming film revolving around one of their most iconic theme park rides, a live-action version of The Haunted Mansion.

Apart from the Disney projects that Rosario is immersed in, she has also signed onto reprise her role as Becky in Clerks III, the third iteration of what has morphed into a beloved cult classic to many. According to director Kevin Smith, Clerks III will take the franchise back to its roots by revisiting that very same New Jersey convenience store that served as the backbone for the first film.

If fans can’t wait to see/hear the actress in any of her developing projects, in the meantime they can head over to Netflix to check out her newest movie titled The Water Man. Rosario Dawson plays a mother who is severely afflicted with late-stage leukemia, whose young son Gunner will stop at nothing to find a cure for his ailing mom, even if that means exploring the most unlikely of solutions.