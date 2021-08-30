A Rosario Dawson Adventure Movie Is Climbing The Charts On Streaming

By Rick Gonzales | 18 seconds ago

While Rosario Dawson is making waves over on the Disney+ platform, she also finds herself rising the most-watched charts on the Netflix streamer as her newest film sits at #8.

The Water Man stars Rosario Dawson as Mary Boone, mother to 11-year-old Gunner (Lonnie Chavis), and wife to Amos (David Oyelowo). The Boone’s have recently to a small, rural town in Oregon, Pine Mills.

Gunner is a normal kid who loves to work on his graphic novel. He rides his bike back and forth to the local bookstore where he borrows detective novels to help his research. He also finds books for research on cancer. While this may seem strange for an 11-year-old, to Gunner it isn’t. See, his mother is very sick with leukemia.

While Gunner enjoys a great relationship with his mother, the relationship with his father is strained at best. Gunner has no friends since they just moved to town and his father is a rarely-at-home Marine. When he is at home, he is often abrasive, critical, and quite blunt to his son.

While doing his research, Gunner comes across the legend of The Water Man, a ghostly being who is said to inhabit the surrounding area. Interested in mysteries, Gunner tracks down the local undertaker, Jim Bussey (Alfred Molina) who thinks The Water Man owns the secret to immortality.

Gunner, who now is slowly coming up with an idea, approaches Jo, a blue-haired young girl who claims to have run into The Water Man and has a scar on her neck as proof. Gunner says he will pay her if she takes him to the spot where she saw him.

The film then ventures into an almost fairy-tale existence. Almost like Hansel and Gretel, Gunner and Jo enter the forest to strange sightings. There are wild horse stampedes, far-off strange noises, and dark, shiny rocks (almost like Hansel and Gretel’s breadcrumbs) hanging along their path. They come across a river of beetles. It even appears to snow on their journey even though their travels take place in the middle of July.

Amos, realizing his son has “run away”, now must himself journey into the forest to find his son. Along the way, he comes to realize just what his son is as Gunner’s imagination (or is it real?) dials up the immortal watery being he hopes holds the key to saving his mother.

When The Water Man was first conceived, star David Oyelowo was only set to star and produce. The film was set up as a Disney production, though Disney dropped out not long after taking on the project. The film then lost its director and screenwriter Emma Needell, who penned The Water Man, convinced Oyelowo to make the film his directorial debut.

Oprah Winfrey, who starred alongside Oyelowo in the Ava DuVernay-directed Academy-nominated film, Selma, jumped in with her production company Harpo Films along with Shivani Rawat’s ShivHans Pictures to help produce the film.

For Rosario Dawson, it could be looked at as just another day at the office. Solid throughout her career, The Water Man shows how Dawson can seamlessly move in and out of characters. She got her start 26 years ago on the controversial Larry Clark indie film Kids.

Rosario Dawson then went on to make her name in such films as He Got Game, King of the Jungle, Josie and the Pussycats, Shattered Glass, The Rundown, Sin City, and Clerks II.

As her career progressed, Rosario Dawson found herself not only continuing a nice feature film run, she began to cross over to the television side of the business. She was seen early on in Gemini Division and then made a big splash on Netflix’s Daredevil series as Claire Temple.

Rosario Dawson would return to Netflix and the MCU in both Iron First and The Defenders as well as Luke Cage. She would find more TV time on shows like Jane the Virgin, Briarpatch, and The Last Kids on Earth but it was her introduction to the Star Wars universe that brought her the most recognition.

Rosario Dawson would join Star Wars fandom as the popular Ahsoka Tano on the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian. So popular was her character that Dawson now has her own series that will premiere sometime down the line on Disney+.

While Rosario Dawson keeps fans waiting patiently for Ahsoka, she does have other projects in the works. After appearing in the series Dopesick, Dawson has another series, DMZ she is currently working on. Also, up for her is the sequel Clerks III as well as the feature Speed of Light.

Now that’s all well and good for Rosario Dawson, but can we please get that premiere date for Ahsoka?

For now, you can catch Rosario Dawson in David Oyelowo’s directorial debut The Water Man, now on Netflix.