Ridley Scott Hates Stephen King Classic Movie

Ridley Scott is not the only one who didn’t like the movie. Stephen King himself made no bones about how much he hated Kubrick’s adaptation of The Shining when it came out.

It was the author’s lack of respect for the film that led him to produce a TV miniseries version of The Shining in 1997.

This version, while closer to the source material, has its own problems, not the least of which is some seriously janky ’90s CGI.

While most movie nerds would clutch their pearls at the idea of criticizing the late great Stanley Kubrick, the truth is Ridley Scott isn’t wrong.

Before anyone comes at us with torches and pitchforks, let us explain. No one is saying that The Shining isn’t a good movie, it’s just not a good adaptation.