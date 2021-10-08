Ray Fisher Still Has Hope For Zack Snyder’s Return

By Apeksha Bagchi | 18 seconds ago

The massive fan campaign #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, which has been on since Zack Snyder’s version of the Justice League was released, was recently re-ignited on social media when HBO Max’s European launch labeled the film as a “global phenomenon.” While fans of the director and his vision for DC have been busy posting the now familiar hashtag, Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in Justice League, has also joined the bandwagon by once again expressing hope that Snyder’s planned direction for the DCEU will be reinstated.

Recently Ray Fisher took to Twitter to extend his support to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and to celebrate the fact that it has finally been acknowledged for its merits. He echoed the sentiments expressed in the HBO Max launch video and shared that he feels honored to be part of the Snyder Cut which is a “global phenomenon.” Fisher has appeared in two DC films directed by Zack Snyder so far- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Teacher: And what do you want to be when you grow up?



Ray: I want to be part of a global phenomenon.#RestoreTheSnyderVerse — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) October 6, 2021

While Ray Fisher has been vocal about wanting Zack Snyder’s DC comeback, the last time someone from Warner Bros. addressed the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign was back in March when WarnerMedia Studios’ CEO Ann Sarnoff shot down the possibility of DCEU continuing the director’s vision. She clarified that while the studio appreciates Snyder’s contributions, Justice League was the conclusion to his presence in the DCEU and now there are other plans (like Matt Reeves’ The Batman, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, etc) to be explored.

Apart from expressing hope for #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, Ray Fisher has been consistent about highlighting how he faced partiality and injustice at the hands of Warner Bros., its executives, and Joss Whedon, who came on board to direct the film when Zack Snyder stepped down. Last year, Fisher accused Whedon for his “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on the sets of Justice League. Fisher claimed that Walter Hamada interfered with the investigation that was conducted to look into the director’s misconduct.

But despite the treatment he received and the fact that his claims were openly refuted by Sarnoff, Ray Fisher is still waiting for an apology from Warner Bros. The actor recently appeared at a panel at MEGACON Orlando (via ComicBook.com) wherein he shared that the only way he will ever reprise the character of Cyborg is if Warner Bros. and Walter Hamada apologize to him. Until that happens, Fisher has assured that he will not be supporting any upcoming DC projects despite being an ardent fan saying, “Sometimes you gotta give up what you love to do” to make sure you are doing the right thing.

If we push all the drama aside and look at the matter objectively, Ray Fisher’s dreams of the Snyderverse being restored aren’t that far-fetched, especially if you consider the current trajectory of the DCEU. With The Flash debuting the multiverse in the DC universe, it is finally possible for different iterations of the same character from alternate universes can exist. Also, while Warner Bros. wasn’t planning on continuing the Snyderverse earlier, given the overwhelmingly positive response to Zack Snyder’s Justice League it is safe to presume that at least a few people at the production company are definitely considering the possibility. But as for Ray Fisher’s return to DC, the chances are rather slim given his ongoing feud with the studio and how they have already moved on with The Flash without his Cyborg.