Ray Fisher Reveals What Happened When He Returned For Zack Snyder’s Justice League Reshoots

By Cristina Alexander | 14 seconds ago

Zack Synder’s Justice League premiered on HBO Max last summer after repeated demands — and thousands of memes — from DC fans to release the fabled “Synder Cut” of the original 2017 film. Their excitement over seeing that version of the film doesn’t mean some loose ends have been tied. Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg, lobbied some workplace harassment allegations against Joss Whedon, and his claim hasn’t been resolved by either DC Films or Warner Bros. However, he was generous enough to reveal what happened behind the scenes of the reshoots for the Snyder Cut.

As reported by The Direct, during his panel at the Fan Expo Canada: Limited Edition convention in Toronto, Ray Fisher was asked what was the most exciting part about finishing up the Snyder Cut of Justice League. He said that he went back for a two-day shoot, revealing that he only shot one scene in that short span of time. “Well, that actually only like two days’ worth of stuff,” he said. “Everything that [audiences] saw in the film outside of the nightmare sequence at the end with Joker and Deathstroke and everybody, like, we shot that stuff back in 2016. The only thing I came back for was that two-day shoot.”

Ray Fisher had sent out a viral tweet accusing Joss Whedon of displaying “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable behavior” towards him and other cast and crew members on the set of Justice League. That was when Whedon took Zack Snyder’s place as director following the death of the latter’s daughter. Ray Fisher vowed that he would not be involved in another DC movie until he received an apology from DC Films President Walter Hamada.

However, Fisher said he was grateful to have the two-day reshoot be a positive final memory of making the film with Snyder. This was after everything he went through with Whedon during the production of the theatrical version. “It was great to have that be the final experience of shooting the film,” Fisher said. “And I remember calling Zack after the fact and was like, ‘Hey listen, I’m just glad this is the final memory that I have of this process, and not the other stuff, right?'”

Although he enjoyed a short and sweet couple of days reshooting Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League, Ray Fisher is still fighting to get some semblance of accountability for all the abuse Joss Whedon put him through. Fisher says this was enabled by producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. The reshoot gave him some closure on working on the film, but not exactly a full closure. To this day, Fisher’s still expecting Walter Hamada to issue him an apology for what happened.

Ray Fisher said that he values accountability above everything else, fighting for it not only for himself but his fellow actors as well. He recently extended his support to Ruby Rose after she levied some serious allegations against the producers and executives of Batwoman. Rose alleged that working conditions on the set of the TV series were unsafe, with people sustaining injuries, and a personal assistant, a crew member, and herself suffering third-degree burns. She even accused co-star Dougray Scott of yelling at women on set and hurting a female stunt double.

Six months ago, Gal Gadot said in an interview that Joss Whedon threatened her, saying he’ll make her career miserable if she reported his abuse. When she reported it to Warner Bros., she said they handled the situation in a timely manner. But even then, it’s still difficult to understand why he wasn’t pulled from a project or otherwise punished for harassing Ray Fisher, Gadot, and other actors on the set of Justice League when initial reports came out.